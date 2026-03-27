IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt And Jacob Bethell Sweat It Out At Nets Ahead Of Opener Against SRH
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially begun their title defense with high-intensity training sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Andy Flower, the camp has focused on integrating new signings like Venkatesh Iyer and Jordan Cox. A standout moment from the nets featured Virat Kohli taking on an unconventional role, providing throw downs and even bowling to his opening partner Phil Salt to help the Englishman refine his pull shots against short-pitched deliveries. Kohli was also seen launching gigantic shots. Jacob Bethell was also spotted while training. Watch some of the best pictures below.
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