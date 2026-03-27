IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt And Jacob Bethell Sweat It Out At Nets Ahead Of Opener Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

1/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





2/7 Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





3/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Venkatesh Iyer during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





4/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





5/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





6/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





7/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jacob Duffy during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





