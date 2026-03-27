IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt And Jacob Bethell Sweat It Out At Nets Ahead Of Opener Against SRH

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially begun their title defense with high-intensity training sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Andy Flower, the camp has focused on integrating new signings like Venkatesh Iyer and Jordan Cox. A standout moment from the nets featured Virat Kohli taking on an unconventional role, providing throw downs and even bowling to his opening partner Phil Salt to help the Englishman refine his pull shots against short-pitched deliveries. Kohli was also seen launching gigantic shots. Jacob Bethell was also spotted while training. Watch some of the best pictures below.

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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Virat Kohli
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Venkatesh Iyer
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Venkatesh Iyer during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Krunal Pandya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Jacob Duffy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jacob Duffy during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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