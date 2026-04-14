IPL Dispatch: Tim David Pays Price For Ball Mischief; Praful Hinge Basks In Power Of Manifestation

Gujarat local body elections led to a swapping of fixtures, while Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was reportedly show-cased by the BCCI. Here is a quick look at the latest talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
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Indian Premier League 2026 Dispatch April 13 Romi Bhinder Showcause Sakib Hussain Praful Hinge
Praful Hinge tosses the ball during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tim David fined for refused to hand over ball to umpires twice

  • Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge script history with collective figures of 8/58 on debut

  • MS Dhoni hits nets but unlikely to feature in CSK vs KKR clash

After four wins on the bounce, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) juggernaut was finally halted by an inspired SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday (April 13, 2026). No team now possesses an all-win record at Indian Premier League 2026, though Punjab Kings are still unbeaten (their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was washed out).

ALSO READ: SRH Vs RR Highlights

The defeat did not shake Riyan Parag's Royals off the top spot, and they will remain there on Tuesday too as laggards Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns at Chepauk. With that, let us take a peek at some of the enduring IPL 2026 talking points in the past 24 hours.

Gujarat Polls Cause Fixture Swap

Municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat led to the swapping of the matches between Gujarat Titans and CSK. The April 26 match between the Titans and Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, will now be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The reverse fixture between them on May 21 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The two franchises have faced off eight times overall in the IPL, with an even 4-4 record. Their last encounter, in IPL 2025, saw CSK thrash GT by 83 runs in Ahmedabad.

Debutants Take Centrestage

It is rare for a bowler to take four wickets on IPL debut. But for two of them to do it on the same evening is unheard of. Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge had an unforgettable outing in Uppal on Monday, registering collective figures of 8/58 to double-handedly subject RR to their first loss of the season, and a massive 57-run one at that.

In the process, the 21-year-old Sakib and 24-year-old Hinge became only the fourth duo to take four-wicket hauls in an IPL innings, and only the second Indian one to do so after Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma for the Titans against SRH in 2023.

Photo Of The Day

MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: PTI
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Each time fans get a sighter of MS Dhoni at the nets, their hopes of him finally playing his first game of the season escalate. The 44-year-old, who is recovering from a calf muscle strain, was seen enjoying a round of modified football at CSK's practice session ahead of their meeting with KKR. But he is still highly unlikely to take the field on match day, as he has reportedly not achieved match-fitness yet. The wait, thus continues...

RR Manager Reportedly Show-Caused

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has reportedly asked RR manager Romi Bhinder to explain within 24 hours as to why he was using a mobile phone in the dugout during their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati.

The Player and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocol states that team managers can use mobile phones, but not in the dugout which amounts to a breach. "Obviously it needs to be also considered that he was in ventilation a few months back and may have used for medical reasons," a PTI report quoted a senior IPL office bearer as saying.

David, Pandya Fined

RCB batter Tim David and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya were fined for contrasting reasons after match 20 of IPL 2026. David took the ball in his hand and refused to hand it over to umpires twice during RCB's innings, owing to which he was fined 25 percent of his match fee and docked one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of IPL's code of conduct.

Pandya, on the other hand, was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate. The encounter had players from both teams taking several small breaks amid sweltering conditions. While the first innings took two hours and one minute to finish, the second innings ended in two hours and four minutes.

Quote Of The Day

On a day when Hinge scripted history, becoming the first bowler to claim three wickets in the opening over of an IPL innings, the most striking statement off the field also came from him. "I wrote it down somewhere that I could take four or five wickets on debut," he said at the post-match presentation.

It did not stop there. Hinge, who said he believes in manifestation, claimed he had told his teammates that he would dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off a bouncer. "I had told people that I would bowl a bouncer to him and get him out. I just wanted to get him out. Varun bhai (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he said.

Hinge ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for the SunRisers' victory.

Q

Who won match 21 of IPL 2026?

A

SunRisers Hyderabad won match 21 of IPL 2026, beating Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Hyderabad.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in the SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match?

A

Praful Hinge won the Player of the Match award in the SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 4/34.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 21 of IPL 2026?

A

Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap after match 21 of IPL 2026 with 224 runs, while Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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