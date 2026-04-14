IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After SRH Vs RR, Match 21?

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in match 21 of IPL 2026 courtesy of some all-round performances by the batters and bowlers which led to some changes in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap list

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Outlook Sports Desk
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SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 21 photos-Praful Hinge
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, second right, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Orange Cap had a new leader with SRH's Heinrich Klaasen leading the chart

  • SRH defeated an in-form RR by 57 runs in their IPL 2026 match

  • Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain impressed with the ball

SunRisers Hyderabad fast bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain made dream debuts as they gave Rajasthan Royals their first defeat in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Hussain picked up 4-24 and Hinge took 4-34 but enjoyed the more unforgettable performance as he became the first bowler in IPL history to grab three wickets in the first over of an innings.

SRH defeated RR by 57 runs despite a late comeback into the game by Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja.

RR found themselves reeling at 4/4 after SRH pacers Hinge and Sakib went through the Royals' star-studded batting line-up.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan's knock of 91 off 44 balls saw SRH post 216 with late cameos from from Nitesh Kumar Reddy (28) and Salil Arora (24).

The victory for SRH and a no-show from the RR batters saw some changes in the leaderboards. In the Orange Cap race, Heinrich Klaasen jumped to the top spot with 224 runs at a strike rate of 142.68 with Ishan Kishan second with 213 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed without troubling the scorers as did Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a poor run with the bat.

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right and Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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In the Purple Cap list, Prasidh Krishna still leads with 10 wickets from four matches with Ravi Bishnoi in second. Jofra Archer is at fourth spot with seven wickets.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won in the match between SRH and RR In IPL 2026 today?

A

Hyderabad emphatically won by 57 runs after Rajasthan was bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Q

Who walked away with the POTM award in SRH vs RR match?

A

Praful Hinge's three-wicket burst saw him walk away with the POTM in his debut match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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