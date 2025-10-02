Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

Bhagwat referred to the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 pilgrims were killed, praising the government and armed forces for their response in Operation Sindoor. He welcomed the decline of Naxal movements, crediting firm state action and disillusionment among people, but warned that peace would last only with justice, development and trust. Turning to the economy, he acknowledged growth but criticised global systems for concentrating wealth and damaging the environment. He cited new US tariff policies under Donald Trump, saying, “The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them. The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation.” He repeated the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, stressing Swadeshi production alongside cooperation that did not compromise national autonomy. “This dependence must not turn into compulsion. We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance. Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion.”