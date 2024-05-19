Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines f the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the latest development on Aam Aadmi Party's protests against the arrest of party leaders by central agencies.
In other news, two terrorist attacks took place in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night killing one person and injuring two others. Heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 47 in the country.
Have A Look At Outlook May 19 News Wrap
Kashmir: BJP Sarpanch Gunned Down, Tourist Couple Injured In Two Separate Terror Attacks
On the final day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla constituency, South Kashmir witnessed two militant attacks, leaving a couple from Jaipur hospitalised and a former BJP sarpanch dead.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the couple from Jaipur were targeted in the first attack in Anantnag. “Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady Farha, resident of Jaipur, and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment,” the police said in a statement.
Section 144, Heavy Security Presence, Traffic Advisories: How Delhi Police Is Handling AAP Protest
Security has been beefed up in Delhi ahead of a planned protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office. The AAP has called for the demonstration to protest the arrest of several party leaders by central agencies.
The escalation in the conflict between AAP and BJP happened after Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.
Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
More heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 47 in the country's north following weeks of devastating torrents that had already left hundreds dead and missing, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.
The new round of heavy rains and floods hit three districts in Faryab province Saturday night, destroying houses and farmlands, said Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information. Earlier reports from Faryab put the death toll at 18 but officials said they were still preliminary figures.
Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
As the Israel's war on Gaza continues, at least 35,386 people have been killed and 79,366 wounded since October 7. On Saturday, Israeli soldiers and tanks entered a crowded area of northern Gaza, that they had previously skirted in the more than seven-month-old war, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians.
Meanwhile, tensions are rising within the Israeli government over the war, with the war cabinet minister Benny Gantz threatening to leave the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to present a plan for Gaza's future by June 8. Efforts to agree a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful.
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
When SS Rajamouli announced that he would be expanding the ‘Baahubali’ universe and adding an animated series to the franchise, like other fans I was excited to see what the show would offer. The series does not follow the timeline that was shown in the films, but it carves its path with Amrendra Baahubali, Bhallaldeva, and Kattapa. The animated series is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to unwind by binge-watching this series, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood.’
Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday hit out at the Indian Premier League official broadcaster Star Sports accusing it of 'breaching privacy' of the Indian superstar by releasing audios of him talking to friends and colleagues at training and on match days.