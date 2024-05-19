Cricket

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Fumes At Broadcaster For 'Breach Of Privacy' After Audio Goes Viral

A few days ago, a conversation between Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral on social media where the former Mumbai Indians skipper could be heard talking about his future at the franchise

X/@mipaltan
Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday hit out at the Indian Premier League official broadcaster Star Sports accusing it of 'breaching privacy' of the Indian superstar by releasing audios of him talking to friends and colleagues at training and on match days. (Full IPL Coverage)

The video uploaded from the KKR handle was soon deleted.

Rohit Sharma. - PTI/Kunal Patil
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Accepts He Didn't Live Up To The Expectations This Season

BY PTI

Sharma took to social media on Sunday to express his displeasure over such private talks getting leaked.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit posted on X.

"Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy," he further wrote.

He also criticised the broadcaster and said that such activities will break the trust between fans, cricketers and cricket.

"The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," he wrote.

Rohit Sharma in action during match 67 of IPL 2024. - BCCI
What's Next For Rohit Sharma? 'He Is Master Of His Destiny' Says MI Coach Mark Boucher

BY PTI

Few days after the Nayar incident, on May 17, Rohit was once again seen having a chat with Dhawal Kulkarni ahead of MI's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Seeing himself being recorded, the opener, with folded hands, requested the broadcaster to turn off the audio as one audio has already got him into trouble.

"Bhai audio band karo haan, already ek audio ne mera waat laga diya (Brother please close the audio, one audio has already made things difficult for me)," said Sharma in the video that also went viral.

(With PTI Inputs)

