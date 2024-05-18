Cricket

What's Next For Rohit Sharma? 'He Is Master Of His Destiny' Says MI Coach Mark Boucher

Despite an underwhelming season, Rohit Sharma ended as team's top-scorer with 417 runs including a hundred and half-century and got a standing ovation from a packed Wankhede

BCCI
Rohit Sharma in action during match 67 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Rohit Sharma is the "master of his own destiny" and Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher isn't exactly aware about franchise's most successful former skipper's future plans ahead of the mega auctions before next edition of IPL. (Full Coverage)

Rohit, the current all-format India captain was unceremoniously removed by the MI management earlier this year bringing in Hardik Pandya at the helm, a move that had massively backfired with the team ending as wooden spooners with only four victories to its credit.

Despite an underwhelming season, Rohit ended as team's top-scorer with 417 runs including a hundred and half-century and got a standing ovation from a packed Wankhede.

“To be honest, there hasn't been many conversations about Rohit’s future at all. I spoke to him last night or the night before, just to do a little review of the season,” Boucher told the media here at the Wankhede Stadium after MI’s 10th defeat this season on Friday.

“I said, ‘what's next for Rohit Sharma?’ He said to me, ‘the (T20) World Cup’. (And) that’s perfect. That's all I need to know about what Rohit Sharma's future is."

Hardik Pandya (left) has replaced Rohit Sharma as the new MI Skipper - null
Team Loyalties Split: MI's Indian Player Root For Rohit Sharma, Foreign Stars Throw Support Behind Hardik Pandya

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“For me, he's a master of his own destiny. It's a big auction next season. Who knows what's going to happen? We'll just have to take each day as it comes,” he said.

Boucher said Rohit had a season of two halves as a batter and despite finishing as highest run-scorers for MI, the former skipper would be disappointed with the outcome.

“It was almost a season of two halves for him. He started off really well, was hitting the ball sweet in the nets, got a great hundred against CSK as well,” Boucher said.

“We honestly thought that he was on a great path for us to go out there and get some good runs for us. Unfortunately, it's just the nature of T20 as well,” he added.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter said Rohit continued to adapt to the new way of playing as an aggressive opener.

“He went out there trying to be aggressive, which is the new way of playing as an opening batter. He got a couple of low scores, which unfortunately didn't help us in that particular situation as well,” he said.

“But he finished off with a fantastic knock — a competition of two halves for him. If you had to ask Ro, he'd probably say that it was an average season for him, especially with the start that he got off to,” Boucher added.

Boucher admitted Mumbai Indians did not play up to their potential and losing some of their bowling strength even before the tournament began hurt their chances. He didn't name but not getting services of left-armer Jason Behrendorff did hurt Mumbai Indians.

“Disappointing, to say the least,” Boucher replied when he was asked for his assessment of the season.

"I thought after the auction that we had, we (had) identified our bowlers as something we wanted to strengthen and we felt that we did that.”

“Obviously, at the beginning of the season, losing two of them (Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka) wasn't great for us, but I still think that we had some great options on paper,” he said.

“I thought that we would do a lot better than what we've done. We just haven't managed to put our batting and our bowling together in one single match. There's always been one that's let the other one down, which is unfortunate,” Boucher added. He said Rohit had a season of two halves as a batter and despite finishing as highest run-scorers for MI, the former skipper would be disappointed with the outcome.

“It was almost a season of two halves for him. He started off really well, was hitting the ball sweet in the nets, got a great hundred against CSK as well,” Boucher said.

“We honestly thought that he was on a great path for us to go out there and get some good runs for us. Unfortunately, it's just the nature of T20 as well,” he added.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter said Rohit continued to adapt to the new way of playing as an aggressive opener.

“He went out there trying to be aggressive, which is the new way of playing as an opening batter. He got a couple of low scores, which unfortunately didn't help us in that particular situation as well,” he said.

“But he finished off with a fantastic knock — a competition of two halves for him. If you had to ask Ro, he'd probably say that it was an average season for him, especially with the start that he got off to,” Boucher added.

Boucher admitted Mumbai Indians did not play up to their potential and losing some of their bowling strength even before the tournament began hurt their chances. He didn't name but not getting services of left-armer Jason Behrendorff did hurt Mumbai Indians.

“Disappointing, to say the least,” Boucher replied when he was asked for his assessment of the season.

Advertisement

"I thought after the auction that we had, we (had) identified our bowlers as something we wanted to strengthen and we felt that we did that.”

“Obviously, at the beginning of the season, losing two of them (Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka) wasn't great for us, but I still think that we had some great options on paper,” he said.

“I thought that we would do a lot better than what we've done. We just haven't managed to put our batting and our bowling together in one single match. There's always been one that's let the other one down, which is unfortunate,” Boucher added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
  3. Bihar: Man And His 14-Year-Old 'Wife' Allegedly Die By Suicide In Custody; Mob Sets Police Station On Fire
  4. Bengaluru-Bound Private Carrier Makes 'Emergency Landing' In TN's Tiruchirappalli
  5. Why NHRC-India’s Accreditation Has Been Deferred By UN-Backed Body For 2 Years In A Row
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  2. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
  3. Farah Khan Reveals Her Children Are Huge Fans Of 'Chhota Bheem'
  4. Cotton T-shirts, Shorts, Sneakers Are Pooja Hegde's Summer Choices
  5. Puneet Issar Took Help Of His Son For Shooting Virtually From Seattle For 'Vanshaj'
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley's Return Completes Timberwolves As They Force Nuggets Decider
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  3. Arne Slot Confirms He Is Taking Charge At Liverpool
  4. Brighton Vs Man United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments
  5. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Enters Final Round
World News
  1. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  2. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  3. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
  4. Northern Lights Might Put On Another Show Soon. But When?
  5. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup