Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates

As the Israel's war on Gaza continues, at least 35,386 people have been killed and 79,366 wounded since October 7. On Saturday, Israeli soldiers and tanks entered a crowded area of northern Gaza, that they had previously skirted in the more than seven-month-old war, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising within the Israeli government over the war, with the war cabinet minister Benny Gantz threatening to leave the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to present a plan for Gaza's future by June 8. Efforts to agree a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful.

