Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates

Israel's war on Gaza continues, with at least 35,386 people killed and 79,366 wounded since October 7. Here are the latest updates.

As the Israel's war on Gaza continues, at least 35,386 people have been killed and 79,366 wounded since October 7. On Saturday, Israeli soldiers and tanks entered a crowded area of northern Gaza, that they had previously skirted in the more than seven-month-old war, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising within the Israeli government over the war, with the war cabinet minister Benny Gantz threatening to leave the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to present a plan for Gaza's future by June 8. Efforts to agree a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful.

Israel's War On Gaza | Top Updates

  • Rafah Displacement Crisis

Nearly 800,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Rafah since Israel launched its offensive against the southern Gaza city last week, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations said: “When people move, they are exposed, without safe passage or protection. Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have:  mattresses, tents, cooking utensils and basic supplies that they cannot carry or pay to transport.”

“Every time, they have to start from scratch, all over again. ”

  • Benny Gantz Vows To Quit 

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has threatened to resign unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sets out a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8, including six "strategic goals" such as the end of Hamas rule in Gaza and the establishment of a multinational civilian administration for the territory.

Gantz proposed an American, European, Arab, and Palestinian administration that could manage civilian affairs in Gaza while the foundations are laid for a future alternative government, but Netanyahu dismissed the comments as "washed-up words" that would mean "defeat for Israel".

  • Hamas Rejects Foreign Military Presence In Palestine

Hamas has rejected any military presence on Palestinian land and said the US-built pier off the Gaza Strip is no alternative to opening all land crossings under Palestinian supervision. It comes as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hindered the delivery of food and other supplies seven months into the Gaza war.

But the US and aid groups warn that the floating pier project is not a substitute for land deliveries that could bring in all the food, water and fuel needed in Gaza.

  • Islamic Jihad Leader Killed In West Bank

Israel has struck 70 targets across Gaza in the past 24 hours, including an airstrike in Jenin that killed a senior Islamic Jihad leader, Islam Khamayseh.

The strike was carried out by a fighter jet and a helicopter, and killed Khamayseh, who was responsible for a series of attacks in the area.

  • Nakba Protest In Washington

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Washington DC to mark the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, or "catastrophe" in Arabic, which refers to the exodus of Palestinians from what is now Israel in1948.

Protesters chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and voiced criticism of the Israeli and American governments, calling for an immediate end to Israeli military operations in Gaza. “No peace on stolen land” and “End the killings, stop the crime/Israel out of Palestine,” echoed through the crowd.

