Art & Entertainment

Binge-Watching Weekend Sorted: 'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood', 'Bastar' And 'Bridgerton 3' Open On OTT

This week, streaming platforms are packed up with exciting OTT titles, ranging from S.S. Rajamouli's animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' to the Adah Sharma-starring political thriller 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and the rib-tickling journey of bromance 'Namacool'.

Instagram
'Namacool', 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', 'Bastar', 'Thelma The Unicorn' and 'Bridgerton 3' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This week, streaming platforms are packed up with exciting OTT titles, ranging from S.S. Rajamouli's animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' to the Adah Sharma-starring political thriller 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and the rib-tickling journey of bromance 'Namacool'.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

'Bridgerton Season 3':

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. It is inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels. In the third season, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally gives up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging remarks about her last season.

The showrunner is Jess Brownell, and it stars Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, and Bessie Carter, among others.

It is now streaming on Netflix.

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood':

It shows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from the warlord Raktadeva. Directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, the series promises to take the audience into an animated world of Baahubali, showcasing epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and conflict.

Produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, with Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, and Shobu Yarlagadda, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' drops on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17.

'Bastar: The Naxal Story':

The political thriller film, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen. It is based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

It will premiere on May 17 on Zee5.

'Namacool':

Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul-starrer 'Namacool' revolves around two inseparable friends, Mayank and Piyush, and the true definition of manhood.

Directed by Ritam Srivastava and written by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series also features Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios, 'Namacool' will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.

‘Thelma the Unicorn’:

The American animated musical adventure comedy movie is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess and Lynn Wang. Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost.

It stars the voices of Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Heder, and Shondrella Avery.

The film will be released on May 17 on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Tops In Global Internet Shutdowns For 6th Year In A Row: Report
  2. Over A Fifth of Excess Deaths Linked To Heatwaves Over Past 30 Years In India: Study
  3. Dengue Cases Spike In Karnataka, Govt Takes Preventive Measures
  4. Mumbai Metro Partially Hit Amid Modi's Roadshow; Frustrated Passengers Slam Timing
  5. PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovakian Leader As Cowardly
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere
  2. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns
  3. 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension
  4. Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya
  5. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Legendary India Captain Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement, Reveals Final Game Via Social Media
  2. IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: Legendary India Captain Reveals His Final Game
  4. Nice 1-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Teen Zague Scores As Paris Saint-Germain End Hosts' Top-Four Hopes
  5. Man United 3-2 Newcastle: Captain Fernandes Looking For Strong Finish To Red Devils' Season
World News
  1. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  2. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  3. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
  4. Barge Hits Galvestone Bridge In Texas, Causes Partial Collapse And Shutdown After Oil Spill
  5. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup