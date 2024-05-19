‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Performances

Sharad Kelkar lends his voice to Baahubali. His baritone is distinctive, and he leaves an impression with how he voices the titular character. While his performance will grip you and keep you hooked throughout, the other cast falls short. Samay Thakkar's portrayal of Kattappa fails to impress. He voices an important character, but it lacks the gravitas the role required of him. Manoj Pande's interpretation of Bhalladeva lacks the commanding presence one would expect from the character. Mausam's portrayal of Sivagami also falls short. It fails to capture the sense of authority that we are used to watching in the films. Additionally, Rajesh Khattar's portrayal of Raktadeva lacks the menacing quality that was necessary for his role as the dreadful antagonist.