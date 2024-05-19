When SS Rajamouli announced that he would be expanding the ‘Baahubali’ universe and adding an animated series to the franchise, like other fans I was excited to see what the show would offer. The series does not follow the timeline that was shown in the films, but it carves its path with Amrendra Baahubali, Bhallaldeva, and Kattapa. The animated series is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to unwind by binge-watching this series, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood.’
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Story
The story follows Baahubali and the kingdom of Mahishmati before the events that transpired in the ‘Baahubali’ movies. The story begins with the people of Garood blaming Mahishmati for the death of their innocent civilians who had gone on a pilgrimage, based on the Mahishmati swords found pierced in the pilgrims' dead bodies. After investigating, Baahubali clears their confusion and informs them that the pilgrims were murdered by the people of Kaal. Convinced that the people of Kaal are plotting something massive against Mahishmati, Baahubali prepares for the impending doom.
Kaaldoot, also referred to as Raktadev, is a dreaded warlord with a troubled past. His only motive is to destroy Mahishmati. He has built a new army of young followers who will do anything at his command. The story focuses on how Baahubali and Bhallaldev confront their newfound rival.
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Performances
Sharad Kelkar lends his voice to Baahubali. His baritone is distinctive, and he leaves an impression with how he voices the titular character. While his performance will grip you and keep you hooked throughout, the other cast falls short. Samay Thakkar's portrayal of Kattappa fails to impress. He voices an important character, but it lacks the gravitas the role required of him. Manoj Pande's interpretation of Bhalladeva lacks the commanding presence one would expect from the character. Mausam's portrayal of Sivagami also falls short. It fails to capture the sense of authority that we are used to watching in the films. Additionally, Rajesh Khattar's portrayal of Raktadeva lacks the menacing quality that was necessary for his role as the dreadful antagonist.
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Directed by Jeevan J Kang, ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ has potential. But the series got weighed down by the immense expectation fans of the franchise had from it. The story flows slowly throughout the episodes. Even though the series opted to explore a new chapter in the Baahubali universe, the story lacks that element that will keep you hooked. It lacks the tension and the drama that you normally expect from the franchise.
The animation is smooth and easy on the eye. But it is not something that has not been done before. There is a lot of action happening in every episode and it is naturally difficult for the animators to translate all of that action on screen. Towards the end, the battle scenes feel a bit modern. The effort is definitely there by the makers, but it falls short when it comes to capturing your attention. The colours feel dull, had it been slightly vibrant it would have kept the young viewers hooked.
Despite these shortcomings, what works for this series is the music and the sound. With an excellent background score, the series has just the right amount of sound effects and music that ups the ante. The immersive sound design enhances the viewing experience, making the action sequences more engaging and the dramatic moments more impactful.
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Cast & Crew
Director: Jeevan J Kang
Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Manoj Pande, Rajesh Khatar, Mausam, Deepak Sinha, Samay Thakkar
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 episodes (20-28 minutes approximately)
Languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada
‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes. The series is suitable for audiences of all ages.
Outlook’s Verdict
Kudos to the makers of ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ for attempting to keep this franchise alive by bringing new initiatives. The story starts from a new chapter and that will keep your anticipation high. However, for someone who has not watched ‘Baahubali,’ this series can serve as a good starting point to start watching the franchise. But for people who have already watched both the films of the franchise, this series can be a letdown. I am going with 2 stars.