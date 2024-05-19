Movie Review

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

The animated ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Is the series worth watching or you can choose to skip it? Read the full review to find out.

Disney+ Hotstar
A still from ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ Photo: Disney+ Hotstar
info_icon

When SS Rajamouli announced that he would be expanding the ‘Baahubali’ universe and adding an animated series to the franchise, like other fans I was excited to see what the show would offer. The series does not follow the timeline that was shown in the films, but it carves its path with Amrendra Baahubali, Bhallaldeva, and Kattapa. The animated series is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to unwind by binge-watching this series, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood.’

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Story

The story follows Baahubali and the kingdom of Mahishmati before the events that transpired in the ‘Baahubali’ movies. The story begins with the people of Garood blaming Mahishmati for the death of their innocent civilians who had gone on a pilgrimage, based on the Mahishmati swords found pierced in the pilgrims' dead bodies. After investigating, Baahubali clears their confusion and informs them that the pilgrims were murdered by the people of Kaal. Convinced that the people of Kaal are plotting something massive against Mahishmati, Baahubali prepares for the impending doom.

Kaaldoot, also referred to as Raktadev, is a dreaded warlord with a troubled past. His only motive is to destroy Mahishmati. He has built a new army of young followers who will do anything at his command. The story focuses on how Baahubali and Bhallaldev confront their newfound rival.

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Performances

Sharad Kelkar lends his voice to Baahubali. His baritone is distinctive, and he leaves an impression with how he voices the titular character. While his performance will grip you and keep you hooked throughout, the other cast falls short. Samay Thakkar's portrayal of Kattappa fails to impress. He voices an important character, but it lacks the gravitas the role required of him. Manoj Pande's interpretation of Bhalladeva lacks the commanding presence one would expect from the character. Mausam's portrayal of Sivagami also falls short. It fails to capture the sense of authority that we are used to watching in the films. Additionally, Rajesh Khattar's portrayal of Raktadeva lacks the menacing quality that was necessary for his role as the dreadful antagonist.

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

Directed by Jeevan J Kang, ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ has potential. But the series got weighed down by the immense expectation fans of the franchise had from it. The story flows slowly throughout the episodes. Even though the series opted to explore a new chapter in the Baahubali universe, the story lacks that element that will keep you hooked. It lacks the tension and the drama that you normally expect from the franchise.

The animation is smooth and easy on the eye. But it is not something that has not been done before. There is a lot of action happening in every episode and it is naturally difficult for the animators to translate all of that action on screen. Towards the end, the battle scenes feel a bit modern. The effort is definitely there by the makers, but it falls short when it comes to capturing your attention. The colours feel dull, had it been slightly vibrant it would have kept the young viewers hooked.

Despite these shortcomings, what works for this series is the music and the sound. With an excellent background score, the series has just the right amount of sound effects and music that ups the ante. The immersive sound design enhances the viewing experience, making the action sequences more engaging and the dramatic moments more impactful.

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Cast & Crew

Director: Jeevan J Kang

Creator: Sharad Devarajan, SS Rajamouli

Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Manoj Pande, Rajesh Khatar, Mausam, Deepak Sinha, Samay Thakkar

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 2 episodes (20-28 minutes approximately)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada

‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’: Can Kids Watch It?

Yes. The series is suitable for audiences of all ages. 

Outlook’s Verdict

Kudos to the makers of ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ for attempting to keep this franchise alive by bringing new initiatives. The story starts from a new chapter and that will keep your anticipation high. However, for someone who has not watched ‘Baahubali,’ this series can serve as a good starting point to start watching the franchise. But for people who have already watched both the films of the franchise, this series can be a letdown. I am going with 2 stars.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  2. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  3. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
  4. Election-Eve Attacks In South Kashmir, Political Parties Raise Questions About Government's Militant-Free Claims
  5. Hindutva, Congress' Legacy, Or '5 kg Anaaj' - What Will Prevail In Raebareli And Amethi?
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights
  2. Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made
  3. Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It
  4. 'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, Who's ‘Always On The Move’, Lounges Around In An Airport
  5. For Manoj Bajpayee, The Characters He Plays Are More Important Than Bank Account
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings
  3. ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract
  4. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: From Setback To Redemption, Yash Dayal's Comeback Year After Rinku's Onslaught
  5. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup