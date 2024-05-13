Art & Entertainment

From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ And More, 5 New Films And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

Check out the interesting lineup of films and shows to watch on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, among others.

First Looks Of 'Bridgerton' Season 3 And 'Baahubali: Crown Of Blood'
It’s Monday, and as the week starts, it’s time to update oneself on the latest OTT releases to watch in the days ahead. From Godzilla and Kong facing their new enemy in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ to revisiting Victorian England in ‘Bridgerton season 3’, there’s enough for everyone this week, from drama to thrill and more.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (May 13)

In the latest instalment in the MonsterVerse, ancient Titans Godzilla and Kong will be facing an unprecedented crisis since the monster, Skar King, aims to control the planet. Skar King prepares an expansive invasion, but Godzilla and Kong team up together to battle Skar King’s catastrophic strategy, with support from Mothra and an alliance of humans and Titans.

Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 (May 16)

Are you all set to revisit the Victorian era? Well, if yes, ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 1 is back to entertain you with a spotlight on an intricate dance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Colin gets a sense of self-assurance to London’s elite circles, but he finds Penelope pulling away. However, he makes a plan to reclaim her affection by joining her during the demanding social season. The burgeoning romantic possibilities are nonetheless set against the backdrop of a Regency-era society. Penelope needs to also conceal her alter ego, the elusive Lady Whistledown. ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is said to be based on Julia Quinn’s fourth novel of the series, ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’.

Streaming on Netflix

Madame Web (May 16)

Dakota Johnson headlines this Marvel film as Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, and unravels how she gets to know of her psychic talents post a life-altering ordeal. Soon, she comes to terms with her extraordinary precognitive abilities, which leads to a clash with Ezekiel Sims, who also has the same visionary powers. Cassie also has to live up to her role of guardian for three teenage girls, who are fated to become Spider-Women and are under threat from Sims. ‘Madame Web’ is the fourth part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe and also features Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim.

Streaming on Netflix

Baahubali: Crown of Blood (May 17)

The much-awaited animated series serves as a prequel to the iconic films, and explores the early lives of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. It showcases how the two brothers together confront the warlord Raktadeva, who threatens their kingdom of Mahishmati. Throughout its narrative, the series unravels pivotal events, including royalty, betrayal and power struggles. ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ is the second animated show in the franchise after ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The Big Cigar (May 17)

The limited series delves into the exhilarating adventure of André Holland’s character, Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party. Alongside Hollywood producer Bert Schneider, he plans a scheme under the guise of a fictional movie production in order to evade the FBI and facilitate Newton’s escape to Cuba. Along with drama, the show has elements of historical events as well.

Streaming on Apple TV+

