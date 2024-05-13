From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ And More, 5 New Films And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

Are you all set to revisit the Victorian era? Well, if yes, ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 1 is back to entertain you with a spotlight on an intricate dance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Colin gets a sense of self-assurance to London’s elite circles, but he finds Penelope pulling away. However, he makes a plan to reclaim her affection by joining her during the demanding social season. The burgeoning romantic possibilities are nonetheless set against the backdrop of a Regency-era society. Penelope needs to also conceal her alter ego, the elusive Lady Whistledown. ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is said to be based on Julia Quinn’s fourth novel of the series, ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’.