The first trailer of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ was a massive hit online. On YouTube and other social media platforms people were praising the trailer and how the two monsters are once again joining forces with each other against mythical forces which no one knew of before. Now, the new trailer gives a bit more insight into the film.
You can see the two giants – Godzilla and Kong are back in this monster verse. However, unlike last time they’re not fighting each other. They’re now coming together to protect humanity and also stop another mystical race of Gorillas and Chimps from creating havoc on earth. This new force is trying to win over earth, but they would have to face Kong and Godzilla who are in no mood to let these mythical beings take over a plant that they’ve called home for so long.
Check out the rocking new trailer right here:
Not many would know that the new villain that has been introduced this time in this monster verse, his name is Skar King. You might feel that he too is another Gorilla and just like Kong. But, if you see closely, you would notice that Skar King is much bigger and lankier than Kong. Also, he has red fur, and that’s a very striking difference from Kong. It will be Skar King who will pose this deadly threat to the planet and Kong along with Godzilla will try to stop him.
Also, as asked in the first trailer also, who is that small chimp, who looks like a junior Kong? That small chimp seems non-hostile. Maybe that small chimp would provide the key for Kong and Godzilla to win the battle against Skar King. Well, who knows! Lot of mysteries to uncover as the film releases on April 14.
‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is directed by Adam Wingard and the film also stars Rebecca Hall, who plays the popular Dr Ilene Andrews. Also, Brian Tyree Henry is a part of the film and he portrays the character of Bernie Hayes. This is the overall fifth installment in this MonsterVerse.
So, are you excited for April 14? Share your thoughts with us.