Not many would know that the new villain that has been introduced this time in this monster verse, his name is Skar King. You might feel that he too is another Gorilla and just like Kong. But, if you see closely, you would notice that Skar King is much bigger and lankier than Kong. Also, he has red fur, and that’s a very striking difference from Kong. It will be Skar King who will pose this deadly threat to the planet and Kong along with Godzilla will try to stop him.