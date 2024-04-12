'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer Review: Penelope And Colin's Sizzling Slow-Burn Romance Takes Centre Stage

The tagline, ‘Even A Wallflower Can Bloom,’ perfectly sums up how the entire season is going to be, shedding light on Penelope’s journey. Her character is depicted as someone who’s often overlooked, sidelined, and unwanted. However, when she reaches her breaking point and demands the love and respect she deserves, that’s where the story begins. What’s interesting to note is that her journey is one that many people, especially women, can find themselves relating to, while navigating the challenges of self-discovery. Her transformation from a ‘wallflower’ into a confident woman is going to bridge the gap between Bridgerton’s fictional world and reality. In addition to this, the chemistry between Colin and Penelope, as evident from the trailer, is going to sweep anyone off of their feet. Apart from this, the trailer also teased ballrooms and dances, intimate romantic moments, and captivating twists in the lives of other main and side characters. The show promises to be filled with allure and intrigue. Even the costumes, make-up, and set design, like previous seasons, seem to be breath-taking.