'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer Review: Penelope And Colin's Sizzling Slow-Burn Romance Takes Centre Stage

Hold your horses because ‘Bridgerton’ is coming back for another season after what seems to be like an extremely long wait. Netflix has finally released the highly-anticipated trailer for the show, and quite frankly, it’s difficult to keep calm, seeing how Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is taking on the lead role, with her unspoken chemistry with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) shining, making a wait of one month seem like a year-long wait.
For those who have watched the previous seasons know that Penelope’s feelings for Colin don’t seem to slow down, no matter how hard she’s tried to suppress that side of her. All that she’s ever wished for was for Colin to accept her. And with this new trailer, it seems like the wish might be coming true.
The 2-minute 47-second long trailer opens with the narrator, Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), saying, “Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London’s fashionable set has made its return, and it seems that our Bon Ton is moving with the changing tide. So, too, is this author.”
The footage then goes on to show Penelope, fed up, and on a quest to find a husband for herself, only to come across – guess who – Colin! To make it worse, he promises to help her find a suitable partner. As the story progresses, a new dynamic emerges when Colin, unexpectedly, finds himself drawn to his ‘friend.’ However, Penelope is hell-bent on finding someone who will accept her dual existence as both herself and the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, that’s shielded from the prying eyes of her family. Though Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) captures Penelope’s attention, it’s Colin, who is grappling with a confused state of not being able to understand his own feelings and emotions. The trailer then crescendos with a tensed moment shared between Penelope and Colin, or as people call them ‘Polin,’ crackling with unspoken desires.
Take a look at the trailer here:
The tagline, ‘Even A Wallflower Can Bloom,’ perfectly sums up how the entire season is going to be, shedding light on Penelope’s journey. Her character is depicted as someone who’s often overlooked, sidelined, and unwanted. However, when she reaches her breaking point and demands the love and respect she deserves, that’s where the story begins. What’s interesting to note is that her journey is one that many people, especially women, can find themselves relating to, while navigating the challenges of self-discovery. Her transformation from a ‘wallflower’ into a confident woman is going to bridge the gap between Bridgerton’s fictional world and reality. In addition to this, the chemistry between Colin and Penelope, as evident from the trailer, is going to sweep anyone off of their feet. Apart from this, the trailer also teased ballrooms and dances, intimate romantic moments, and captivating twists in the lives of other main and side characters. The show promises to be filled with allure and intrigue. Even the costumes, make-up, and set design, like previous seasons, seem to be breath-taking.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will have eight episodes, divided into two parts. The first four episodes are slated to release on May 16, with the remaining ones seeing the light of day on June 13.