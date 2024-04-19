Elections

Sikkim Assembly Election: 36.88% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM

As per Election Commission data at 1 pm on Friday, Sikkim recorded a voter turnout of 36.88 per cent, with the highest polling recorded in Mangan district at 42.27 per cent.

PTI
People show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Namchi district, Sikkim, Friday, April 19, 2024. Photo: PTI
Voting was underway in Sikkim for the assembly elections alongside the Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls 2024 on Friday. Voting for the 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone Lok sabha seat began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

As per Election Commission data at 1 pm on Friday, Sikkim recorded a voter turnout of 36.88 per cent, with the highest polling recorded in Mangan district at 42.27 per cent.

A total of 146 candidates are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies. Sitting Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF's PD Rai are among 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Polling was taking place in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.

Full Sikkim Assembly Election Schedule

Thirteen companies of CAPF were deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for a second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

Tamang is also contesting from the Rhenock assembly seat.

Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president Bhaichung Bhutia who is contesting from Barfung (BL) assembly seat, cast his vote in his native Sanganath village in Namchi district.

