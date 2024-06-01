Elections

Pollsters Predict NDA Sweep In LS Polls 2024, But Have Exit Polls Always Been Right? The 2004 Election Story

While most pollsters gave BJP close to or over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in which 272 is the majority mark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc that the alliance will win more than 295 seats.

PTI/File
Have exit polls always been correct or close to being correct? The answer is no. Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

While the exit polls give a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and a setback to the Opposition bloc 'INDIA', saffron party's rivals remain hopeful of the actual results being totally different from the projections, saying these are "inflated figures".

While most pollsters gave BJP close to or over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in which 272 is the majority mark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc that the alliance will win more than 295 seats.

nda-majority-india-bloc-seats-lok-sabha-elections-2024">Check Exit Poll Results 2024 Here

"We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders. This is a survey of people. People have given this information to our leaders. The government surveys are there and their media friends also inflate figures and put it out. Therefore, we want to tell you about the reality," Kharge said. Track Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said after exit poll projections were out that "the opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters", adding that "they are casteist, communal and corrupt."

But have exit polls always been correct or close to being correct? The answer is no.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led government back then had called for earlier general polls banking on the then prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee's popularity, which was peaking at that point in time.

The BJP was confident of its victory and got even more confident by its wins in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Majority of exit poll projections had also reflected the above and predicted that BJP and its allies (NDA) would get a comfortable victory between 240 to 275 seats.

However, to everyone's surprise the BJP-led NDA won only 187 seats, while the Congress and its allies won 216 seats.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When Two Men Came Knocking
  2. A Dream Of Settlement
  3. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  4. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  5. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Real Madrid Win Champions League; Djokovic Enters French Open Rd 4
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open: World No. 1 Digs Deep To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Old Lady Spurn Super League: Juventus Request To Re-join European Club Association
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: SKM Crosses Halfway Mark, Ahead In 26 Seats
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Election 2024 Results LIVE: BJP Ahead In 21 Assembly Seats, NPP And PPA In 2
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Visitors Dismiss Steven Taylor In First Over