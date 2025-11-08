Patna Administration Clarifies Double Ink On LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary’s Fingers, Rejects Fraud Allegations

“A video is being circulated on social media regarding ink marks on both fingers of the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi after casting her vote. In this connection, inquiries were made from the Presiding Officer of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency. He has clarified that the polling staff responsible for applying ink had mistakenly applied it to the finger of the right hand. After the intervention of the Presiding Officer, ink was also applied to the finger of the left hand. It is being clarified that the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency,” said Patna District Administration.