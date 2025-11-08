Patna Administration Clarifies Double Ink On LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary’s Fingers, Rejects Fraud Allegations

District officials say polling staff made an error while applying indelible ink, following viral claims that the MP voted twice during Bihar Assembly elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patna news, Shambhavi Chaudhary, LJP MP
The clarification followed after allegations from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Patna administration says double ink on MP Shambhavi Chaudhary’s hands was a polling staff mistake.

  • RJD spokesperson Kanchana Yadav alleged double voting after a viral video surfaced.

  • Bihar’s first-phase assembly polls saw 65.08% voter turnout across 18 districts.

The Patna District Administration on Saturday said that the double ink marks visible on the fingers of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary were the result of a polling staff error and not evidence of double voting, after a video of the marks circulated on social media.

In a post on X, the Patna District Administration said polling staff mistakenly applied ink to Chaudhary’s right hand and, following intervention by the presiding officer, ink was also applied to her left hand. The administration added that Chaudhary cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list at Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul’s Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of the 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency.

“A video is being circulated on social media regarding ink marks on both fingers of the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi after casting her vote. In this connection, inquiries were made from the Presiding Officer of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency. He has clarified that the polling staff responsible for applying ink had mistakenly applied it to the finger of the right hand. After the intervention of the Presiding Officer, ink was also applied to the finger of the left hand. It is being clarified that the Honorable MP Smt. Shambhavi cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency,” said Patna District Administration.

Related Content
Related Content

The clarification followed allegations from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kanchana Yadav, the RJD national spokesperson, posted on X that the presence of ink on both hands implied Chaudhary had voted twice and questioned who would investigate. “This is a whole different level of fraud going on. These are LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary Chaudhary. Ink is applied on both hands. Meaning, they voted twice. When this matter came to light, their father Ashok Chaudhary is signaling them with eye gestures. Election Commission, how is all this happening? Who will investigate this?,” wrote Yadav in X.

The incident occurred during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 6 November 2025, which the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said saw a turnout of 65.08 per cent across 121 seats in 18 districts. The CEO said this represented an increase in voter participation compared with previous polls, 57.29 per cent in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and 56.28 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an increase of 7.79 percentage points and 8.8 percentage points respectively.

The contest features the National Democratic Alliance, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV) and others, seeking a second term, while the Mahagathbandhan of Congress, RJD, left parties and VIP aims to return to power. The Jan Suraaj party is contesting more than 200 seats independently.

The elections followed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, an exercise that drew strong reservations from opposition parties. The SIR is also due to be carried out in other states and union territories.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Rain Gets Heavier At The Gabba | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Batting First In Faisalabad Series Decider

  4. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  5. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Hazardous Pollution Grips Capital Amid Clear Skies and Dropping Temperatures

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  2. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  5. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers