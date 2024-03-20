Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: UPSC Prelims Postponed, Nomination Process Begins For Phase 1; Raj Thackeray Meets Shah

Arunachal Elections: Notification Issued For Simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued notification for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in the first phase on April 19. The state election office in Arunachal Pradesh has issued separate gazette notifications for holding elections to 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.
With the issue of notification, the process of filing nominations has started, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: Pawan Kalyan-Led Janasena Declares Candidate For Kakinada Seat
Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena, an NDA partner from Andhra Pradesh, has named T Uday Srinivas as the alliance candidate for the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat. Janasena, which is in alliance with the BJP and TDP in the state, has been allotted 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats as part of a seat sharing deal.
"T Uday Srinivas will be the Janasena candidate from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency," a press release from Janasena quoted its chief Pawan Kalyan as saying on Tuesday.
Kalyan announced Srinivas' name during a party internal meeting in which 160 people from Pithapuram constituency joined the party.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Polls: Clashes Break Out Between TMC, BJP Supporters In Bengal Amid Parallel Rallies
Clashes broke out between the supporters of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district after a public meeting addressed by Union MoS for Home Nisith Paramanik got over and a rally led by state minister Udayan Guha was about to begin nearby.
The incident happened in the Dinhata Bazar area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when Pramanik, the local BJP MP, was on his way out after attending the meeting. The TMC was also scheduled to hold a meeting a few metres away from the spot, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
Pramanik claimed that stones were hurled at his convoy when he was leaving the area.
UPSC Prelims Postponed To June 16 Due To Lok Sabha Polls
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced that the civil services preliminary examination have been postponed to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
"Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024," UPSC said.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: 15 Congress Leaders Join BJP In Jodhpur
A total 15 Congress leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. While talking to the media, BJP leader and CM Sharma took a dig at the Congress and said no one wants to be with the party which has no future.
"Earlier it was said that there is a hole in Congress's boat. But now their entire boat is sinking. Who would like to sit in a sinking boat?" he said.
The defectors included Pappuram Dara, Hanuman Singh Khangta, the President of Marwar Rajput Mahasabha and a close aide of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and Suresh Gurjar, sarpanch from Gotan (Nagaur), and a confidant of Sachin Pilot.
(via PTI)
Advertisement
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Remark On Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Sparks Row
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's remark that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru was from Tamil Nadu sparked outrage, prompting her to offer an apology later. A blast at the popular Rameshwaram cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru on March 1 had left nine people injured. While it was initially suspected to be a cylinder blast, it was later confirmed to be a bomb explosion.
Claiming that the bomber involved in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case was trained in Krishnagiri forests, the BJP leader had said, "FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose. Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka."
"They have been an integral part of Karnataka's social fabric, contributing immensely to the state. We have close cultural bonds and shared history," she added. Taking offence at Karandlaje's provocative claims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Union Minister lacks the authority to make such assertions.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination Process Begins For 1st Phase
With the issuance of notification, nomination process has begun from today for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, which will take place April in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories
Full Schedule Of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20
Last Date of Nominations: March 27
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: Match 30
Date of Poll: April 19
Date of Counting: June 4
Date before which election shall be completed: June 6
Elections 2024: Deepak Kumar Becomes New Home Secretary Of UP
Senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar was on Tuesday named the new additional chief secretary of the home department of Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission has approved Kumar's name as the new ACS, Home.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa confirmed to PTI the appointment of Kumar in the home department.
Kumar, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is presently additional chief secretary of finance and basic education. Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad, who is associated with the chief minister's office (CMO) and is also holding the charge of the information department, was also looking after the home department.
(via PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Accusing BJP Of 'Injustice', Pashupati Paras Resigns From Union Cabinet
Union Minister AND Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday resigned from the cabiner, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing "injustice" with his party by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
Paras's announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), ignoring his faction's claims.
The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi, he called the prime minister a "big leader".
The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him. Paras said he had served the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with honesty and loyalty but received injustice. READ MORE
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Shah: What's Cooking?
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and Uddhav Thackeray's cousin Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid buzz that the BJP is looking to forge an alliance with him for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said in Mumbai that the talks on Lok Sabha polls between the two leaders were "positive", and details will be shared in a day or two.
The meeting, however, drew sharp reactions from the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, with the Congress accusing the BJP of "betraying" north Indians. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to "steal a Thackeray" to win elections, underlining that the brand Thackeray is indispensable in the state.
Raj Thackeray, who arrived in Delhi on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah earlier in the day.
Rahul Gandhi 'Shakti' Remark Row: What Did The Congress Leader Say?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited massive criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a remark he made during a rally in Mumbai on Sunday, March 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have been intensifying their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his "fight against a shakti” remark.
The ruling party, which has accused Rahul Gandhi of making a "misogynist" remark, on Tuesday asked if he can speak in the same "derogatory" terms against any other religion and said the people of the country would give their reply to his remarks in the upcoming elections. READ MORE
At the rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said, "We are not fighting against a political party...We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. But, one face has been projected in the forefront."
LISTEN IN
"In Hindu dharma, there is a word 'shakti'. We are fighting against a 'shakti' (power). The question arises as to what is that 'shakti'...," he had said in the presence of several opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi Wraps Up His Mega South India Tour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his mega south India tour on Tuesday after holding several rallies, roadshows and delivering speeches in all the southern states over the last five days.
Over the last five days, PM Modi visited all of south, held roadshows, made an aggressive bid for his BJP, stepping up his attack on the opposition bloc 'INDIA' and especially at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark.
PM Modi on Tuesday wrapped up his tour of South India with a roadshow in Kerala and a public rally in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates - Know Your Phase
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be taking in seven phases, with the first one being on April 19. Phase 2 to 7 will be on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 contituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The poll body announced that voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.