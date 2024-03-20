Union Minister Says Rameshwaram Blast Case Suspect From Tamil Nadu, Apologises After Spat With CM Stalin

Shobha Karandlaje's remark that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru was from Tamil Nadu sparked outrage Photo: X/@ShobhaBJP

