Bengaluru Blast: NIA Makes Big Arrest In Rameshwaram Cafe Explosion Case

In a major development in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast that left nine people injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a man from Ballari district, believed to having 'some resemblance' with the prime suspect who was seen on CCTV cameras.
The man is said to have "some resemblance" with the prime suspect, a news agency PTI report cited sources as saying. "NIA sleuths are interrogating him to know his whereabouts on March one when the blast took place", they said.
On March 1, a blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, leaving nine people injured. While initially the explosion was suspected to be a cylinder blast, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later confirmed it to be a bomb blast.
Advertisement
Anti-terror agency NIA took over the case on March 3.
A footage from the day of the blast surfaced later, showing the prime suspect roaming inside a bus station. According to the probe team, the suspect changed his clothes after the incident and traveled by bus to different locations.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara last week said sleuths investigating into the March one blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' have "in a way" identified the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him.
He said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are "getting closer to him."
Advertisement
"Investigations are going on, we are closing in, in a way who the person (Suspect) is has been identified. It has to be confirmed and he has to be nabbed. They are doing it, NIA is doing it, and CCB is doing it with them. They have got good leads," news agency PTI quoted Parameshwara as saying.
On the trail of the suspect, the sleuths investigating the case had visited Tumakuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi.
NIA has announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the bomber, and also released CCTV pictures and videos of the suspect.