NIA Conducts Searches In Punjab In Amritsar Temple Grenade Case

The NIA discovered that suspects Vishal and Gursidak had thrown the grenade into the Amritsar shrine after taking over the investigation from the state police.



Gursidak has already passed away, but Vishal has been taken into custody.



The federal agency claims that Sharanjeet Kumar of Qadian in Batala, who escaped to Jharkhand and Bihar before being apprehended in September, gave the two the bomb.