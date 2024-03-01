Bengaluru: Explosion At Popular Rameshwaram Cafe Injures 9, CM Confirms Bomb Blast

An explosion on Friday afternoon at the popular Rameshwaram cafe situated in the Whitefield area of Karnataka's Bengaluru that left nine people injured was confirmed to be a bomb blast by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The injured included three staff and one customer.

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police earlier said at least five of the injured were shifted to hospital.

While officials initially said the incident was suspected to have taken place due to a cylinder blast, CM Siddaramaiah later confirmed that it was a bomb blast.