National

Bengaluru Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Murdered, Body Chopped To Pieces

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in Bengaluru, her body brutally chopped up into pieces.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 26, 2024

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in Bengaluru.
info_icon

A 70-year-old woman named Sushilamma was found dead in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru. Her dismembered body was horrifyingly placed in a drum, later abandoned in an empty lot near an unused house.

Sushilamma had been residing with her daughter in a rented flat near Nisarga Layout, close to KR Puram, along with 2-3 relatives. Raman Gupta, the Additional Commissioner East, informed reporters, "The victim was living with her daughter and 2-3 relatives. All their relatives live nearby."

The police disclosed that the perpetrators had cut off the woman's arms and legs, which are currently missing. The body was discovered after locals reported a foul smell coming from the house.

Raman Gupta, addressing the media, stated, "The incident may have happened yesterday. I am here with senior officers to examine the spot." He assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and efforts are being actively directed towards arresting the culprits swiftly. "All necessary investigation will be conducted by our officers. We are actively pursuing the investigation, and we aim to catch the perpetrators as soon as possible," he added

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement