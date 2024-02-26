A 70-year-old woman named Sushilamma was found dead in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru. Her dismembered body was horrifyingly placed in a drum, later abandoned in an empty lot near an unused house.
Sushilamma had been residing with her daughter in a rented flat near Nisarga Layout, close to KR Puram, along with 2-3 relatives. Raman Gupta, the Additional Commissioner East, informed reporters, "The victim was living with her daughter and 2-3 relatives. All their relatives live nearby."
The police disclosed that the perpetrators had cut off the woman's arms and legs, which are currently missing. The body was discovered after locals reported a foul smell coming from the house.
Raman Gupta, addressing the media, stated, "The incident may have happened yesterday. I am here with senior officers to examine the spot." He assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and efforts are being actively directed towards arresting the culprits swiftly. "All necessary investigation will be conducted by our officers. We are actively pursuing the investigation, and we aim to catch the perpetrators as soon as possible," he added