PM Modi's 'Start-Up' Dig At Rahul Gandhi: 'Baar Baar Launch...' | WATCH

In what looked like a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' event in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam said that "many launch start-ups, especially in politics, where repeated launch attempts are made."
Speaking at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' event, PM Modi told the gathering that what differentiates them from the "start-up launches in politics" is the quality of being "experimental."
"...Start-up toh bohot log launch karte hain, aur politics mein toh zyada. Baar baar launch karna padta hai. Aap mein aur unme fark yeh hai ki aap log prayogsheel hote hain, ek agar launch nahi hua to turant doosre par chale jaate hain... [Many launch start-ups, and more so in politics. Repeated launch attempts are needed. However, what differentiates you from them is that you are experimental, if one launch does not work then you quickly move to another]," PM Modi said as the audience cheered.
When PM Modi Called Rahul 'Non-Starter Yuvraj'
This seemed like a swipe at Rahul Gandhi as a similar jibe was taken by PM Modi in his Rajya Sabha speech during the winter session in February this year.
PM Modi had said that despite Congress giving a "starter" to the 'yuvraj', he has turned out to be a non-starter.
"Apne yuvraj [scion] ko ek starter bana ke diya hai, ab wo non-starter hai... na toh lift ho raha hai an wo launch ho raha hai... [Congress has given its scion a starter, now he is a non-starter... neither is he lifting off nor is he launching," PM Modi said, replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi on Wednesday also said that India's youth has chosen the path of being job creator rather than job seeker, highlighting the changing mindset of people. He said women are leading more than 45 per cent of Indian startups. India has democratised technology, and therefore the 'haves and have-nots' theory can not work here.
The Rs 1 lakh crore fund announced for research and innovation in interim budget will help the sunrise sectors, Modi said at the Startup Mahakumbh event.