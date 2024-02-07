'Non-Starter Yuvraj' to Kharge's 'Aashirwad': PM Tears Into Congress Again | Modi RS Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, thanked the Members of Parliament for ensuring a successful debate and took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "400-seat for NDA" remark he made a few days ago.

PM Modi was referring to Kharge's remark in Rajya Sabha on February 2, where he said that the BJP, which already has a majority, is going for 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.