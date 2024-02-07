'Non-Starter Yuvraj' to Kharge's 'Aashirwad': PM Tears Into Congress Again | Modi RS Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, thanked the Members of Parliament for ensuring a successful debate and took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "400-seat for NDA" remark he made a few days ago.
PM Modi was referring to Kharge's remark in Rajya Sabha on February 2, where he said that the BJP, which already has a majority, is going for 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
'Aisa Mauka Fir Kaha Milega..': PM Taunts Kharge
PM Modi said he was wondering how Mallikarjun Kharge got the "freedom" to say what he said, adding that he later realised that the "two commanders were missing" from the House that day. PM Modi referred to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are often accused directing key decisions in the Congress party despite not holding a position to do so.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that he rarely nowadays gets to experience such joy in Lok Sabha as "someone" is on another duty. Rahul Gandhi is currently on his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
"Lok Sabha pe jo kami khal rahi hai wo aapne poori kardi hai... mazedaari iss baat ki thi ki Kharge ji bade araam se bol rahe the... main soch raha tha itna sara bolne ki azaadi mili kaise... fir mere dhyaan me aya do special commander nahi the... isliye bohot bharpoor fayeda swatantra ka adarniya kharge ji ne uthaya [The void in Lok Sabha was filled by Kharge ji... interestingly, Kharge ji was speaking with ease... I was wondering where he got the freedom to say all that... then I realised the two special commanders are not there... Kharge ji used the opportunity fully]," PM Modi said.
"Aur mujhe lagta hai uss din kharge ji ne ek gana suna hoga, aisa mauka fir kaha milega... [and I think that day Kharge ji sang this song aisa mauka fir kaha milega," PM Modi added.
"...Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone [Mallikarjun Kharge] jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par... [your wish of 400 seats for NDA is my command]," said PM Modi.
PM's Swipe At Congress & Its 'Yuvraj'
PM Modi took a swipe at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and said that despite party giving a "starter" to the 'yuvraj', he has turned out to be a non-starter.
Apne yuvraj [scion] ko ek starter bana ke diya hai, ab wo non-starter hai... na toh lift ho raha hai an wo launch ho raha hai... [Congress has given its scion a starter, now he is a non-starter... neither is he lifting off nor is he launching," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also said Congress has acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country and are making statements about "breaking the North and the South." PM Modi was referring to the recent allegations of tax inequality by Centre against southern states by Congress-led governments.
"...The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism," PM Modi said.
"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," PM Modi added.
Nehru Was Against Reservation, Says PM Modi
PM Modi also rapped the Congress party for "never giving complete reservation to OBCs and the poor of general category" and for "giving Bharat Ratna to its family."
"The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee...," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also read out a letter by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the then chief ministers, saying that Nehru was against reservation.
PM Modi alleged that Congress spread a narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values started being viewed with an inferiority complex. "The world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol," PM Modi said.
In his Rajya Sabha speech on Wednesday, PM Modi had also referred to Mamata Banerjee's jibe that the Congress will not even win 40 Lok seats, he said he would pray for the party.
"A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross 40-seat mark [in 2024 Lok Sabha elections]. I pray that they are able to save 40 [seats]," PM Modi said.
Congress has an outdated thought process as well, PM Modi said, adding that they have also outsourced their work.