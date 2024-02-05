‘Nehru Thought Indians Are Lazy, Indira Too…’: Modi Cites Speeches By Former PMs To Slam Congress

PM Modi then continued to say that Indira Gandhi did not think differently either and he read speech of Gandhi as well to explain his accusation.

He said, "Indira ji had said from (the ramparts of) Red Fort, 'Unfortunately, it is our habit that when a good work is approaching completion, we become complacent. And when an obstacle comes, we lose hope. Sometimes it seems the whole nation has accepted defeat'. Looking at Congress today, it appears that Indira ji may have underestimated the countrymen, but she evaluated the Congress well."

Taking a jab, PM Modi said that this was the mentality of "Royal Family of Congress".

He continued, "Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira Gandhi could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly."