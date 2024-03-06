Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah Discusses Seats In Maharashtra, Asks Allies To Be 'Reasonable'

A report said that a consensus on most of the seats was reached, adding that Shah has advised the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction to be "reasonable when demanding seats."

Outlook Web Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar upon his arrival in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 5 Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly held a series of late-night meetings on Tuesday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Maharashtra leaders met Amit Shah on Wednesday morning as well, an indiatoday.in report said.

Citing sources, the report said that a consensus on most of the seats was reached, adding that Amit Shah has advised the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction to be "reasonable when demanding seats."

Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Sources also said the BJP is wanting to contest more than 32 seats, while Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's camp was likely to be accommodated in nearly three seats, the report mentioned.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will likely be offered around 10 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP candidates will fight on four more seats, but on BJP's Lotus symbol, the report said.

In the meeting that was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai, Amit Shah also advised both leaders to "refrain from aggression".

Maharashtra did not feature in BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that was announced on March 2.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is reportedly planning to conduct a review of nearly 16 Lok Sabha seats while Amit Shah is in the state.

The Ajit Pawar camp currently holds only one Lok Sabha seat, Raigad, represented by the party's state president, Sunil Tatkare.

Amit Shah visited Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state on Tuesday, the first day of his Maharashtra tour.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections

