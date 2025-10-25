Musings Of An ‘Other’ Mind: Farid Khan’s Stranger In My Own Land

One of the recurring themes in the book is the weight of stereotypes, as observed by Khan. Every single thing that a Muslim did – whether it was wearing a skull cap or a certain kind of beard, or praying five times a day or eating beef or marrying a Hindu – was now under tight scrutiny. In this climate, Farid Khan’s Stranger in My Own Land: A Muslim in India after 2014 is an example of extreme literary courage and a testament to the power of voice. Translated with much love and finesse by Jerry Pinto, the book actually helps you see the world through Muslim eyes - and see that “Something is definitely rotten in the state….” as Naseeruddin Shah aptly says in his foreword.