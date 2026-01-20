BAFTA 2026 Film Awards To Honour Clare Binns For Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema

Industry reaction to BAFTA special honours 2026

BAFTA Film Committee chair Emily Stillman, quoted by both Screen Daily and Variety, described Clare Binns as a “hugely talented and beloved visionary”, highlighting her lasting influence on British cinema and her commitment to diverse storytelling. Responding to the honour, Binns told Variety she was “totally blown away”, stressing that the recognition reflects the collective work of her collaborators and the shared effort to keep local cinemas alive and thriving across the UK.