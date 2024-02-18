Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to rejoin the Indian cricket team in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, the BCCI has confirmed on Sunday, February 18. Earlier on day three, the veteran spinner had left the Test because of personal reasons and missed the whole day's play. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency," it said in a statement. "The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field."
"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times," the statement concluded.
Ashwin had scalped 500th wickets in Test match cricket on second day of the Rajkot Test. It was at 11 PM IST that the BCCI broke news of the offie leaving the team hotel due to 'personal reasons'.
The third day's play began sans Ashwin with England resuming on 207/2 in 35 overs in reply to India's 445 in the first innings. Ben Duckett scored a century, however, the hosts fought back valiantly by bowling out the English for 319 and taking a lead of 126.
Indian batters ended the day with a lead of 322 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (104 retired hurt) and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 65.