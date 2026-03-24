IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

IPL 2026 build-up sees KL Rahul opening for DC, Starc’s delay, Bumrah at CoE, and Gavaskar raising concerns over overseas players’ commitment

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Deepak Joshi
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KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern
IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul’s opening role brings clarity for DC, while Starc’s delay and Bumrah’s CoE visit create early uncertainty

  • Gavaskar questions overseas players’ commitment as availability issues resurface ahead of IPL 2026

  • Mayank Yadav highlights Bumrah’s influence, showing impact beyond just Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost here again, with the 2026 season set to begin on March 28, and like every year, the days leading up to the opener are already throwing up enough storylines. Some are about team combinations falling into place, others about players still not quite there yet, and a few that go beyond the field altogether.

From Delhi Capitals finalising KL Rahul’s role at the top, to uncertainty around Mitchell Starc’s arrival, to Jasprit Bumrah’s unexpected stop at the CoE, there’s a mix of clarity and concern across teams. Add to that Sunil Gavaskar’s blunt take on overseas players and Mayank Yadav’s insight into Bumrah’s influence.

So, here are today's talking points:

KL Rahul set to open as DC go back to basics

Delhi Capitals have made one thing clear ahead of IPL 2026, KL Rahul will open. It’s a call confirmed by Axar Patel and one that ends last season’s shuffle, where Rahul moved between roles depending on combinations.

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The move is more about restoring structure than trying something new. Rahul’s numbers at the top and his ability to control the powerplay give DC a stable base. After experimenting last year and not quite getting the balance right, this looks like a reset, put your most reliable batter in his best position and build around him.

"We used KL Rahul in the middle order last year. He has always been good, in the opening slot, he has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the ones at the back. So, I think till now, we will keep him as an opener,” Axar Patel said.

Mitchell Starc NOC delay keeps DC waiting

Mitchell Starc’s situation is still unclear, and that’s a problem DC can’t fully control. The franchise is still waiting for clearance from Cricket Australia, with no firm update on when he will join.

This isn’t just about one player turning up late. It reflects a bigger issue, teams plan their season around overseas stars, but availability often depends on national boards. Even when players are fit, workload management can delay their arrival, leaving franchises to adjust combinations just days before the tournament.

"We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us." - DC head coach Hemang Badani told the media.

Gavaskar calls out overseas players before IPL 2026

Sunil Gavaskar hasn’t held back on this issue. Ahead of the season, he openly criticised foreign players for missing matches or delaying arrivals, saying some are “taking the franchise for granted.”

His point is simple, IPL teams invest heavily, and late withdrawals or partial availability disrupt everything from planning to balance. With several big names expected to miss the early phase due to workload management, this debate is only getting louder. Gavaskar has even suggested franchises should take stricter calls if this pattern continues.

"There is also the usual taking the franchise for granted issue with some overseas players, who are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons." Gavaskar wrote in his lates column for Sportstar.

Bumrah at CoE puts MI in early uncertainty

Mumbai Indians have a more immediate concern with Jasprit Bumrah. Just days before the season, he reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and has not yet joined the squad.

There’s no official word on whether it’s injury-related or precautionary, but the timing matters. Bumrah is central to MI’s bowling plans, especially at the death, and any delay affects how they structure their attack early in the tournament. For now, it’s a situation they’re watching closely.

Mayank Yadav highlights Bumrah’s impact beyond MI

While MI are waiting on Bumrah, his influence is already visible elsewhere. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has spoken about how Bumrah guided him during his rehab phase at the NCA, sharing insights from his own comeback journey.

“When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah bhaiya was also there… so I have a very good bonding with him. He is like a teacher to me.” Bumrah told JioHotstar.

For a young fast bowler, that kind of mentorship goes beyond technical advice. It’s about understanding recovery, managing workload, and dealing with the mental side of returning from injury. As Mayank prepares for IPL 2026, that experience could play a key role in how he handles the season.

Q

Why is Mitchell Starc’s availability uncertain for IPL 2026?

A

His arrival has been delayed due to NOC and workload management from Cricket Australia.

Q

What did Sunil Gavaskar say about overseas players?

A

He criticised foreign players for delayed arrivals and questioned their commitment to the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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