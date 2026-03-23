IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. AP Photo

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. AP Photo