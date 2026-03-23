IPL 2026: Axar Patel Reveals KL Rahul's Role In Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

Summary of this article
KL Rahul set to open for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, Axar Patel confirms
DC ditch last season’s experimentation, back Rahul’s elite record at the top
Rahul’s return to opening expected to bring stability after last season's struggles
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost here as the 2026 season officially kicks off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign a few days later, facing Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Lucknow, a fixture that already feels like an early test for their new-look setup.
KL Rahul to play as an opener for DC in IPL 2026
As preparations intensify, DC seem to have made one big call early, and it’s around KL Rahul’s role. DC skipper Axar Patel has now confirmed that Rahul will open the batting this season, bringing clarity after last year’s shuffle.
“Last year, he was playing in the middle order because of our team combination. The players we had there were two foreign players, who could play in the top order, and, if you make foreign players play in the middle order, then teams use spin more,” Patel told reporters.
“So, because of this, we used KL Rahul in the middle order last year. He has always been good, in the opening slot, he has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the ones at the back. So, I think till now, we will keep him as an opener,” he added.
It’s a call that aligns perfectly with Rahul’s IPL record. Over the years, he has been one of the most consistent openers in the tournament, known for giving his side steady starts without throwing away his wicket.
KL Rahul's staggering numbers as an opener
Only a handful of players have managed to cross the 4000-run mark as openers, and Rahul sits right there alongside names like Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and Faf du Plessis. That alone tells you the level of consistency he has maintained at the top over the years.
Last season, however, Delhi went in a different direction. With overseas options stacked at the top. Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk played as openers and Rahul was pushed into the middle order, more out of necessity than strategy. But things never fully settled.
Now, heading into IPL 2026, there’s no confusion anymore. Rahul is back where he’s most dangerous, and if he clicks early, DC might finally avoid the trial-and-error phase that cost them last time.