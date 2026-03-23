'Taking The Franchise For Granted': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Foreign Players For Not Respecting Their IPL Contracts

A primary concern raised by Gavaskar is the lack of accountability regarding player availability. He suggests that players often withdraw from the tournament for reasons unrelated to physical injury, taking the franchise for granted

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Taking The Franchise For Granted: Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Foreign Players
File Photo of Sunil Gavaskar Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar lashes out on foreign players pulling out from IPL 2026

  • Australian trio of Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc will miss initial parts of the season

  • Gavaskar has claimed that foreign players are taking their IPL contracts for granted

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, known for expressing his thoughts with full conviction, has called out the foreign players for taking the Indian hospitality for granted.

His comments came in the light of several overseas cricketers refusing to fulfill their Indian Premier League contracts with their respective franchises.

Over the last few days, a number of foreign signings in the IPL have either been ruled out for the whole season or are expected to miss the initial parts of the tournament.

Most notably, Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have all been held back by their apex cricket board for proper workload management ahead of a very busy schedule coming up.

The experienced trio is expected to miss at least the first phase of the tournament, in which all the 10 teams will play 4 matches respectively, starting from March 28.

Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc's unavailability will surely hurt the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. The Australians are key pillars for their respective franchises and their absences will affect the team's progress.

Related Content
Sunil Gavaskar rips into Sunrisers' management - File
'Contribution To Indian Casualties': Sunil Gavaskar Rips Into Sunrisers' Management For Abrar Ahmed Signing
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar calls India winning the ICC T20 World Cup back-to-back is the best moment in Indian cricket history. - File
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Harry Brook during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
T20 World Cup 2026: Gavaskar Hails ‘Once-In-A-Century’ Bumrah After Superb Death Bowling Seals India Win
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar called out Indian batter for their overconfident approach against South Africa leading to 76-run loss on Sunday, February 26, 2026. - File
India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa
Related Content

Chennai Super Kings' Australian signing Nathan Ellis has also been ruled out after his old hamstring injury aggravated right after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 concluded.

All-rounder Sam Curran is also among the casualties reported ahead of the season with the Englishman getting ruled out due to a groin issue. Rajasthan Royals have gone on to sign Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as his replacement.

Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson will also miss the early parts of the IPL to be with his newborn so, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Matheesha Pathirana is awaiting for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Sri Lankan board.

Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Those Taking Their IPL Contracts For Granted

All of these injury and fitness concerns right before the start of the cash rich Indian Premier League has instigated Sunil Gavaskar.

His recent column in Sportstar serves as a pointed critique of the relationship between IPL franchises and international cricketers.

"There is also the usual taking the franchise for granted issue with some overseas players, who are not going to be available for non-injury and personal reasons." Gavaskar wrote in his lates column for Sportstar.

The former India captain argues that certain overseas players have developed a sense of entitlement, treating their participation in the league as a matter of personal convenience.

A primary concern raised by Gavaskar is the lack of accountability regarding player availability. He suggests that players often withdraw from the tournament for reasons unrelated to physical injury, taking the franchise for granted.

Furthermore, Gavaskar highlighted the disparity between the Indian way of hospitality and how it is received. He notes that franchises frequently go beyond by financing luxury travel and accommodations for the families of these millionaire players at no extra cost to the athletes themselves.

"The owners of the franchises go out of their way to accommodate their players often paying for families to come and spend time with the players at no cost to the millionaire players, mind you. It’s the Indian way and hospitality, which often is misunderstood as a right by some and who then try to take advantage of the situation."

With just 5 days remaining for the start of the tournament, it will be interesting to see how things pan out between the foreign players and their franchises.

IPL season 19 begins with a clash between reigning champions RCB and Ishan Kishan's SRH on Saturday, March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk

  2. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

  3. 'Taking The Franchise For Granted': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Foreign Players For Not Respecting Their IPL Contracts

  4. Dasun Shanaka To Blessing Muzarabani: Players Who Abandoned PSL For IPL

  5. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  4. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  5. Jharkhand Says No to G-RAM-G, Pushes to Keep MGNREGA Intact

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

  3. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls