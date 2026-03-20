IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

Summary of this article
Significant blow for the Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc set to miss opening phase of IPL 2026
Cricket Australia are monitoring Starc's fitness and workload management
Australia has a packed schedule over the next 12 months or so
Senior Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss the first half or the opening phase of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, starting in just 8 days' time. Starc was retained by the Delhi Capitals for this year's edition after being bought for over 10 crores for two years ago.
According to reports, the Australian cricket board is cautious about the senior pacer's fitness and his workload, and that's why Mitchell Starc has been asked to remain in Australia until the management is fully assured.
It is being said that Starc's participation in IPL 2026 depends on his progress in return-to-play protocols over the coming few weeks. Even if the veteran Australian misses the first-half of the season, then it will be a huge blow for the Delhi Capitals, who will chase their maiden title this year.
The 36-year-old was bought for INR 11.75 crores by the Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 mega auction. His addition boosted the franchise, which was unfortunate to finish 5th last year despite winning their first five matches.
It was only his 2nd season returning to the IPL circuit for the first time since 2015. In his first two seasons (2014-15), Starc had registered 14 and 20 wickets respectively.
He then went on a 9-year hiatus from the Premier League to solely focus on national team duties but once he returned, Starc became an IPL champion with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. The left-arm pacer had scalped 17 wickets for KKR in their 3rd title winning year.
Upon being released, Delhi acquired Mitchell Starc and the Australian returned with 14 wickets from 11 matches with a best of 5/35. His absence from the dressing room, as one of the senior most players, will surely hurt the Capitals early on in the season.
Reports have suggested that Mitchell Starc will be a key figure for Australia in next 12 months or so with the Kangaroos scheduled to play nearly 21 Tests in 2026.
That includes tours of South Africa, India and England. Another major competition, for which Starc will be cautiously monitored, is the 2027 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, where the Aussies will enter as the reigning champions.
His national teammates Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Pat Cummins (SRH) are also in line to miss the opening phase of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings' Nathan Ellis has been ruled out entirely due to a hamstring injury.