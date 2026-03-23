IPL 2026: Mayank Yadav Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Helped Him During Rehab Phase

Summary of this article
Mayank Yadav credits Jasprit Bumrah as a “teacher” during his rehab phase at NCA
LSG pacer opens up on his journey, from street cricket to discovering his raw pace
Post-surgery fitness transformation key as Mayank prepares for IPL 2026 comeback
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost here, with the 2026 season set to begin on March 28, and teams are entering the final stretch of preparations. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will open their campaign in the first week, hoping to finally convert promise into a deep playoff run after inconsistent finishes in recent seasons.
Amid all the buildup, one return that has quietly grabbed attention is that of Mayank Yadav. The young pacer, who burst onto the scene with extreme pace, is back in the mix after injury setbacks, and this time, with a very different mindset.
Speaking on JioStar’s IPL Today Live, Mayank reflected on how his love for fast bowling began in the streets.
“When I used to play in the streets, I didn't know how to bowl spin. So I used to bowl only fast bowling. My craze for fast bowling began since childhood… I really liked Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel… through them, I got the craze to bowl fast.”
He also pushed back on the “natural wonder kid” tag often attached to him.
“I will not say that the high speed in my bowling was always there… when I came to the IPL for the first time… I came to know that I have this talent, I have this gift. So now I have to respect it.”
Mayank Yadav leans on Bumrah bond ahead of comeback
What stands out most, though, is how much his recovery phase has shaped him, especially his bond with Jasprit Bumrah.
“When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah bhaiya was also there… so I have a very good bonding with him. He is like a teacher to me.”
Mayank revealed how Bumrah guided him through the toughest phase, sharing insights from his own comeback. “Bumrah bhaiya shared his experience… how the body will react… sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not… he shares his experience as much as possible.”
That mentorship seems to have played a big role in how Mayank now views his body and preparation.
Fitness transformation key as LSG manage Mayank carefully
The biggest shift has come in his approach to fitness.
“Everything has changed for me post-surgery… earlier, I never used to take care of myself… but now I focus on recovery, nutrition and sleep… the more I respect my body, the more my body respects me.”
For LSG, this is crucial.
While his raw pace remains a massive asset, the team is expected to manage his workload carefully early in the season. If he stays fit and finds rhythm, Mayank Yadav could once again be one of the most exciting fast bowlers to watch in IPL 2026, only this time, with experience backing his pace.