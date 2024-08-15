RG Kar Hospital Attack: 9 Arrested After Kolkata Police Releases Pictures Of Miscreants; BJP Seeks CM's Resignation

In a significant development following last night's indiscriminate vandalization at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College Hospital amid the overnight protest against the recent rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor allegedly by a civic volunteer, at least nine people have been arrested by Kolkata Police on Thursday.
Shortly after midnight, unidentified miscreants stormed the premises of RG Kar on Thursday and vandalized several portions of the government-run medical facility in a bid to create chaos amid the peaceful protest against the gruesome killing of the lady doctor.
Kolkata police today released the images of the alleged miscreants on their official Facebook handle following which the arrests were made upon receiving information on them.
According to Kolkata police, a certain group of people, disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property, and pelted stones at them amid the midnight protests.
It has been reported that a police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged while some police officers also sustained injuries while trying to restore order.
Bengal Governor criticises vandalism
Taking cognisance of the incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who also visited the hospital on Thursday, said that the vandalism in the was a shame to civil society.
"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters at the hospital.
"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students.
BJP demands CM Mamata's resignation
Highlighting lapses in administration, the BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the vandalism incident.
Alleging that law and order has "failed" in the state, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the saffron party will also hold a sit-in demonstration near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered last week, leading to huge protests.