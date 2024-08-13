National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Across India Outraged After Gruesome Killing, Announce Protests, Strikes

Following the gruesome killing of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College And Hospital, doctors and medics across the country have launched protests and strikes, calling for urgent action against the accused. OPD services have been halted across various hospitals in the country due to the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.