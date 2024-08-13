National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Across India Outraged After Gruesome Killing, Announce Protests, Strikes

Following the gruesome killing of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College And Hospital, doctors and medics across the country have launched protests and strikes, calling for urgent action against the accused. OPD services have been halted across various hospitals in the country due to the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

Doctors protest near AIIMS in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, near AIIMS in New Delhi.

2/10
Medics stage a protest at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi
Medics stage a protest at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Medics stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi.

3/10
Doctors protest against the killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata
Doctors protest against the killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in New Delhi.

4/10
AIIMS doctors protest against killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata
AIIMS doctors protest against killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in New Delhi.

5/10
Medics stage a protest at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi
Medics stage a protest at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Medics stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi.

6/10
Junior doctors and students protest in Siliguri
Junior doctors and students protest in Siliguri | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors and students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, near Siliguri.

7/10
A doctor wearing black strip checks patients in Lucknow
A doctor wearing black strip checks patients in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

A doctor wearing black strip checks patients in protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute & Hospital in Lucknow.

8/10
Doctors and nursing staff protest against the murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata
Doctors and nursing staff protest against the murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. Protests demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the rape and murder continued for the third day on Sunday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal.

9/10
Medics protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) in Kolkata
Medics protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata.

10/10
Junior doctors protest against rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Junior doctors protest against rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

