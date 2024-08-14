‘Abuse Me, Not Bengal': CM Mamata Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

Amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said "despite taking all actions in the case, still a malicious campaign is on against her."
Banerjee in her remarks on protests against doctor’s rape and murder said, "You are free to abuse me, but don't abuse West Bengal."
She added that she has "taken all actions in doctor’s rape-murder case, still a malicious campaign is on."
Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case: The body of a trainee woman post-graduate doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. Later, a civic volunteer was arrested on in connection with the crime.
Following the incident, junior doctors across West Bengal continued to cease work on Wednesday in protest.
The ongoing doctors protest has affected the healthcare services and long queues of patients were seen at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.
The agitating junior doctors have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and the removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).