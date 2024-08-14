National

‘Abuse Me, Not Bengal': CM Mamata Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case: The body of a trainee woman post-graduate doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of August 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while meeting junior doctors |
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while meeting junior doctors | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said "despite taking all actions in the case, still a malicious campaign is on against her."

Banerjee in her remarks on protests against doctor’s rape and murder said, "You are free to abuse me, but don't abuse West Bengal."

She added that she has "taken all actions in doctor’s rape-murder case, still a malicious campaign is on."

Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case: The body of a trainee woman post-graduate doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. Later, a civic volunteer was arrested on in connection with the crime.

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Resigns, CM Mamata Says 'Will Let CBI Probe If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following the incident, junior doctors across West Bengal continued to cease work on Wednesday in protest.

The ongoing doctors protest has affected the healthcare services and long queues of patients were seen at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.

The advisory said female doctors, students, and staff "should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone." - PTI
Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Withdrawn After Flak

BY Outlook Web Desk

The agitating junior doctors have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and the removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Resident doctors continue protesting across the nation | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: HC Orders CBI Probe; OPD Services Hit As Protests Rage On

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlook ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season
  2. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  4. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  5. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Navin Appointed As Enforcement Directorate’s New Director
  2. 'Affirmative Action For Inclusion': President Murmu Addresses Nation On The Eve Of 78th I-Day
  3. ‘Abuse Me, Not Bengal': CM Mamata Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
  4. Bengaluru: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Cooker Blast; NIA's Probe Underway
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Rahul Gandhi Flags Failure Of Laws Made After Nirbhaya Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  2. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  3. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  4. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  5. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
World News
  1. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  2. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  3. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  4. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  5. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?