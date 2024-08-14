National

Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Over Kolkata Doctor Case

Assam's Silchar Medical College & Hospital advised female doctors, students and all healthcare workers to "avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas" in the campus.

Kolkata doctor rape murder silchar smch
The advisory said female doctors, students, and staff "should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone." Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid nationwide outrage over the doctor rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata, an advisory dated August 12 issued by Assam's Silchar Medical College & Hospital advised female doctors, students and all healthcare workers to "avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas" in the campus.

The advisory said female doctors, students, and staff "should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone."

Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature, the SMCH advisory added.

The SMCH administration said in the circular that the advisory has been issued in view of the recent "tragic and reprehensible" incident of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

ALSO READ | Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The case sparked massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs).

SMCH Advisory For Femal Doctors, Students And Staff

The SMCH administration said it "finds necessary to issue the following advisory to enhance the safety and security of our female doctors, students and all healthcare workers."

1. Female doctors, students, and staff should generally avoid isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas.

2. Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone.

3. Refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority.

4. Avoid going off campus during late or odd hours. All Hostel borders should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid by the institute and administration.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests

5. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature.

6. Always ensure you have a means of making emergency contact in case of urgent situations

7. While on duty you should be well composed emotionally, remain alert about the surroundings and should graciously interact with the public, so that you don't attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people.

8. Any issues/grievances should be immediately, communicated to the Chairmen/Members of the Gender Harassment committee, Disciplinary committee, Internal complaint committee, Anti Ragging

"This is issued in the greater interest of doctors, students and staff members of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, with special emphasis on female members," the SMCH said.

