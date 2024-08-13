National

Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed

According to the four-page autopsy report cited in reports, the victim's thyroid cartilage was broken due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture".

Kolkata doctor case
Doctors of KGMU Lucknow take part in a candle light march in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Lucknow, Monday, Aug 12, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Grim details of the autopsy report of the victim in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, which has sparked outrage across the country, have surfaced, suggesting that the woman was tortured before being killed by the accused.

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Follow Kolkata Rape Murder Case Updates

The case spakred massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs).

The postmortem report of the trainee doctor has revealed that the victim was throttled before being smothered to death.

'Genital Torture'

According to the four-page autopsy report cited in an India Today report, the victim's thyroid cartilage was broken due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture".

Sources cited in the report said the murder and rape likely took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.

Injuries were found on the victim's belly, lips, fingers, and left leg, the report mentioned, adding that sources said the victim's nose and mouth were clamped, and her head was pushed against a wall to prevent her from screaming.

The scratch marks on the woman's face seem to be due to accused's fingernails, suggesting that the victim desperately tried to fight back, the report said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Womaniser' Accused Addicted To Porn; OPD Services Hit As Protests Rage On

"The mouth and throat were constantly pressed to prevent screaming. The throat was strangled to suffocate. The thyroid cartilage broke due to strangling," indiatoday.in quoted the postmortem report.

The report also mentioned that the woman was bleeding from both eyes, mouth and private parts. However, the reason for her eye wound has not been determined yet.

Calcutta HC Pulls Up RG Kar Hospital's Ex-Principal

As a fallout of the nationwide protests, the hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh resigned on Monday morning, but was moved to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).

Junior doctors, interns and house staffers expressed their reservations against Ghosh being moved to the CNMC and locked the doors of the chamber on Monday night.

After several PILs were filed at the Chief Justice division bench of Calcutta High Court regarding RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, the Chief Justice mentioned in court on Tuesday that how the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be appointed as the principal of another government college.


The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm on Tuesday adding that the court otherwise will pass an order for him to leave the position.

Court also mentioned that he can be holding an administrative post but he should have been the first one to be questioned.

"Why are you protecting him", Calcutta High Court asked the state counsel.

"Record his statement. Let him tell whatever he knows," the high court said, directing to file the case diary of the matter before the court at 1 pm Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  2. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  3. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  4. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  5. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  2. Tamil Nadu: 7-Year-Old Slips And Falls On Burning Charcoal Pit During Fire-Walking Ritual | VIDEO
  3. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  4. Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed
  5. ‘Sinking’ Town, Shattered Lives
Entertainment News
  1. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  4. On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Remembers His 'Jaan', Khushi Shares Priceless Pic
  5. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
US News
  1. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  2. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  3. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  4. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  5. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
World News
  1. Chinese Bharatanayam Dancer Scripts History, Performs 'Arangetram' In China
  2. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  3. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  4. Putin Responds To Ukraine's Kursk Incursion, Vows 'Worthy Response' As Tensions Escalate
  5. Bangladesh: Hasina's Stay In India Won't Affect Dhaka-Delhi Bilateral Ties; Yunus To Meet Hindu Leaders Today
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone