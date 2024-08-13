Genital Torture, Bleeding Eyes: What Autopsy Of Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim Revealed

Grim details of the autopsy report of the victim in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, which has sparked outrage across the country, have surfaced, suggesting that the woman was tortured before being killed by the accused.
The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Follow Kolkata Rape Murder Case Updates
The case spakred massive outrage and also led to protests by doctors and health workers across states in the country, hitting services of out-patient departments (OPDs).
The postmortem report of the trainee doctor has revealed that the victim was throttled before being smothered to death.
'Genital Torture'
According to the four-page autopsy report cited in an India Today report, the victim's thyroid cartilage was broken due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts caused by "perverted sexuality" and "genital torture".
Sources cited in the report said the murder and rape likely took place between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.
Injuries were found on the victim's belly, lips, fingers, and left leg, the report mentioned, adding that sources said the victim's nose and mouth were clamped, and her head was pushed against a wall to prevent her from screaming.
The scratch marks on the woman's face seem to be due to accused's fingernails, suggesting that the victim desperately tried to fight back, the report said.
"The mouth and throat were constantly pressed to prevent screaming. The throat was strangled to suffocate. The thyroid cartilage broke due to strangling," indiatoday.in quoted the postmortem report.
The report also mentioned that the woman was bleeding from both eyes, mouth and private parts. However, the reason for her eye wound has not been determined yet.
Calcutta HC Pulls Up RG Kar Hospital's Ex-Principal
As a fallout of the nationwide protests, the hospital's principal Sandip Ghosh resigned on Monday morning, but was moved to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).
Junior doctors, interns and house staffers expressed their reservations against Ghosh being moved to the CNMC and locked the doors of the chamber on Monday night.
After several PILs were filed at the Chief Justice division bench of Calcutta High Court regarding RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, the Chief Justice mentioned in court on Tuesday that how the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be appointed as the principal of another government college.
The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm on Tuesday adding that the court otherwise will pass an order for him to leave the position.
Court also mentioned that he can be holding an administrative post but he should have been the first one to be questioned.
"Why are you protecting him", Calcutta High Court asked the state counsel.
"Record his statement. Let him tell whatever he knows," the high court said, directing to file the case diary of the matter before the court at 1 pm Tuesday.