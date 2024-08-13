Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'Womaniser' Accused Addicted To Porn; OPD Services Hit As Protests Rage On

Civil volunteer Sanjay Roy, who was arrested in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata, was allegedly addicted to porn and had stored several such explicit content on his mobile phone, police said on Monday.
Investigation revealed that Roy -- married at least four times -- had a history of physically abusing his wives.
Meanwhile, post-mortem reports indicated that the accused hit the victim so hard that it shattered the glasses of her spectacles, leading to the shards piercing her eyes.
Autopsy report also revealed that the injuries on the doctor were inflicted while she was still alive and wounds on her private parts indicate that she was raped, NDTV reported citing a post-mortem report.
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case | TOP POINTS
Post-mortem report
Autopsy report have reportedly revealed that the accused violently abused and sexually assaulted the trainee doctor. He killed her by smothering her and reports have placed the time of death of the victim between 3 am and 5 am on August 9.
"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injurie in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and lips," the report was cited by Times of India.
Initial autopsy had confirmed that the accused had been sexually assaulted before being murdered, with injuries and cut marks on her arms, lips and face.
Accused Addicted To Porn
Civil volunteer Sanjay Roy, arrested in the trainee doctor's rape and murder case, was allegedly addicted to porn and his mobile phone had several such videos, police said on Monday.
The 33-year-old Roy, who joined the Kolkata Police as a civil volunteer in 2019, was married at least four times and known as a "womaniser".
Investigations had revealed that he had a history of physically abusing his wives.
A police official noted that the "pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural."
During all four of his marriages, reports of noises of fights were a regular affair. "His fourth wife, who was working at a petrol pump in Alipore, had also lodged a complaint of domestic violence, which went on till legal separation was granted," the police officer added.
A trained boxer, Roy got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.
"He had access to all departments owing to his proximity with some senior police officers and the hospital authorities. Nobody had the guts to stop his unhindered movements in and around the hospital," the officer said.
Roy has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64 (Rape) and 103 (Murder).
IMA Demands Thorough Probe
Expressing shock over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and sought a detailed enquiry into the conditions enabling such crimes to take place as well as the steps to improve doctors' safety, especially women in workplace.
"We submit to you our demand for safe zone, defined security measures and Central Law on violence as deterrent measures. We hope you would consider our demands favourably in the light of deteriorating ground and situation," the IMA's letter was cited by news agency ANI.
IMA had on Saturday given a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities to arrest the culprits in the Kolkata case.
"This crime is an index of the anarchy and insecurity prevailing in the campus. IMA HQs mourns the death of this precious daughter of India and condemns the existing situations that enabled this crime to be committed with impunity inside the campus. If safety and security cannot be ensured in the citadels of learning, it only indicates the incompetence of the administration," the letter said.
The IMA has also sought an apppointment with Nadda.
They further wondered as to why airports are safe zones with three-layer security while hospitals are not. "Neither do we understand why violence on airline staff and their work disruptions deserve special legislations while doctors and hospitals are expected to fend for themselves," the Association added.
The IMA demanded that hospitals across the country should be declared as safe zones. "Law should define the entitlement of the term safe zone," it said.
Nationwide Protests, OPD Services Hit
The rape and murder case of the post-graduate trainee doctor at the the state-run hospital in Kolkata triggered nation-wide protests, with resident doctors in West Bengal and Delhi going on an indefinite strike, affecting the OPD services and non-emergency surgeries.
This came in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) which said that the "strike won't stop unless justice is served and our demands are met".
According to the FORDA, during the indefinite strike, outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres, and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual.
Resident doctors from multiple hospitals in Delhi, including centrally-run facilities AIIMS, RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, began strike on Monday in the morning, causing hardships to patients who visited out-patient departments of the medical facilities only to be returned without any consultation.
In West Bengal, junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees at government medical establishments across the state vowed to continue their agitation, now in its fifth day, until the culprits are brought to justice.
Resident doctors in Maharashtra announced an indefinite strike from Tuesday to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting against the incident.
In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, junior doctors held a candlelight vigil over the incident, while doctors at NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru staged a protest demanding justice for the victim. Protests were also held in other parts of the country, including Patna, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
Questions Over Mamata's 7-day Deadline To Police
Protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of the trainee doctor, asserting that they would continue to protest until their demands are met.
Banerjee had earlier said that TMC government in the state would transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the police failed to solve it by next Sunday.
Despite her promises of a transparent investigation, protesters criticised the delay, demanding a judicial inquiry, capital punishment for the culprits and adequate compensation for the victim's family.
They also called for an apology from Kolkata Police claiming rumours are being spread about the investigation and demanded that all senior officials of the hospital be removed and not reassigned elsewhere.
Till Monday morning, junior doctors had been attending to only emergency duties, however they have stopped that too. news agency PTI reported.
"We will continue our protest till justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers," said a protesting junior doctor from the state-run college and hospital, where the victim's body was found on August 9, Friday.