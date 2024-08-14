Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests

Following the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI has taken over the investigation. The CBI probe into the Kolkata doctor's death comes as an order issued by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, as the horrific details from the rape and murder are revealed, doctors across the country have decided to continue their strikes, despite FORDA bowing out.
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Latest Updates
CBI Takes Over Probe
The Central Bureau Of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, hours after a similar order was passed by the Calcutta High Court.
As per the rules of the central agency, the Kolkata Police FIR has been re-registered. A team of CBI officials, medical experts and forensic experts from Delhi will be traveling to Kolkata on Wednesday.
After noting serious lapses in the hospital administration's response to the death of the doctor and the demand of the victims' parents for an independent investigation, the High Court ordered CBI to take over the probe.
Victim's Family Told Death Was By Suicide
In the initial hours after the gruesome killing of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, her family were informed by the hospital administration that her daughter had died by suicide.
"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the doctor's father told media. The woman was found in the seminar hall - half-clothed, and with bruises and injuries all over her body.
As investigations carried out, the post-mortem report revealed that the 31-year-old had been raped and then murdered.
Kolkata Police are now looking into the hospital administration and the four colleagues the doctor was with the night before her murder.
The Assistant Superintendent and Head of Department of the Chest Medicine wing of RG Kar hospital have also been summoned to find out why the woman's family were told she died by suicide.
FORDA Calls Off Strike; FAIMA And Other Doctors' Bodies To Continue
Following the brutal murder of the trainee doctor, resident doctors all across India launched a strike with regards to the lack of safety for junior doctors and healthcare workers in government-run hospitals. Many bodies such as FORDA, FAIMA and more announced strikes, impacting OPD services across the country.
However, following the meeting with newly appointed Health Minister JP Nadda, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association announced they would be calling off their strike as their demands have been met.
In a statement issued by the body, FORDA said that it will be part of a committee on the Central Healthcare Protection Act.
Differing from FORDA, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and other resident doctors associations stated that they will continue their strike.
"The AIIMS RDA will continue their indefinite strike, including the suspension of academic activities, elective OPDs, ward services, and OT services. However, emergency services, ICUs and emergency OT will remain operational," stated AIIMS RDA in a statement on X.
Resident doctors from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and more have also joined the strike, along with AIIMS in Patna, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh and Mangalagiri. NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGI Chandigarh, JIPMER, SGPGI Lucknow, IMS BHU, ESIC Joka and KGMU Lucknow will also continue their strikes.