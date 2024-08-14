National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests

Following CBI's takeover, as the horrific details from the rape and murder continue to be revealed, doctors across the country have decided to continue their strikes, despite FORDA bowing out.

kolkara doctor rape-murder case
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case:Doctors Across India Protest | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the outrage sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CBI has taken over the investigation. The CBI probe into the Kolkata doctor's death comes as an order issued by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as the horrific details from the rape and murder are revealed, doctors across the country have decided to continue their strikes, despite FORDA bowing out.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Latest Updates

CBI Takes Over Probe

The Central Bureau Of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, hours after a similar order was passed by the Calcutta High Court.

As per the rules of the central agency, the Kolkata Police FIR has been re-registered. A team of CBI officials, medical experts and forensic experts from Delhi will be traveling to Kolkata on Wednesday.

After noting serious lapses in the hospital administration's response to the death of the doctor and the demand of the victims' parents for an independent investigation, the High Court ordered CBI to take over the probe.

Victim's Family Told Death Was By Suicide

In the initial hours after the gruesome killing of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, her family were informed by the hospital administration that her daughter had died by suicide.

"The Assistant Superintendent of chest medicine department called and said, 'your daughter died by suicide'. And then we saw the reality when we reached the hospital," the doctor's father told media. The woman was found in the seminar hall - half-clothed, and with bruises and injuries all over her body.

As investigations carried out, the post-mortem report revealed that the 31-year-old had been raped and then murdered.

Kolkata Police are now looking into the hospital administration and the four colleagues the doctor was with the night before her murder.

The Assistant Superintendent and Head of Department of the Chest Medicine wing of RG Kar hospital have also been summoned to find out why the woman's family were told she died by suicide.

FORDA Calls Off Strike; FAIMA And Other Doctors' Bodies To Continue

Following the brutal murder of the trainee doctor, resident doctors all across India launched a strike with regards to the lack of safety for junior doctors and healthcare workers in government-run hospitals. Many bodies such as FORDA, FAIMA and more announced strikes, impacting OPD services across the country.

However, following the meeting with newly appointed Health Minister JP Nadda, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association announced they would be calling off their strike as their demands have been met.

In a statement issued by the body, FORDA said that it will be part of a committee on the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

Differing from FORDA, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and other resident doctors associations stated that they will continue their strike.

"The AIIMS RDA will continue their indefinite strike, including the suspension of academic activities, elective OPDs, ward services, and OT services. However, emergency services, ICUs and emergency OT will remain operational," stated AIIMS RDA in a statement on X.

Resident doctors from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and more have also joined the strike, along with AIIMS in Patna, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh and Mangalagiri. NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGI Chandigarh, JIPMER, SGPGI Lucknow, IMS BHU, ESIC Joka and KGMU Lucknow will also continue their strikes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  2. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  3. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
  5. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
Football News
  1. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  2. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  3. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  4. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
  5. UEFA Super Cup: Gasperini Unfazed By 'Underdog' Title Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  3. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  4. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  5. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BSF Holds 83 Flag Meetings With Bangladeshi Border Force, Hails Its Efforts, Presses On Indians' Safety
  2. Religion: An Ideology Of Dominance Over The Weak And Marginalised
  3. Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote
  4. In Himachal's Thachi, A Wall Of Caste Between Craftsman And Creation
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  3. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  4. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  5. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
US News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
  5. Who Is Banksy? New Animal-Themed Artwork In London Sparks Speculation About The Artist's Real Identity
World News
  1. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone