National

Outlook News Wrap, May 31: 50 People Die Due To Heatwave, Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody And More

Outlook News Wrap: Today we may focus on the long list of deaths due to heatwave in the northern part of India and also updates on the new host of 'Big Boss OTT 3' and what he has to say about the upcoming season.

Outlook News Wrap, May 31: 50 People Die Due To Heatwave, Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody And More
info_icon

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings you the top stories of the day. While India is going to witness the last and the the seventh phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the political climate in the country is at an all time high.

In other news, JD(s) MP Prajwal Revanna who has been accused of sexual harassment and a case involving obscene videos was sent to a 6-day police custody on Friday.

Outlook News Wrap, May 31

Heatwave Claims Over 50 Lives Across India In Last 24 Hours 

Heatwave conditions across the nation have claimed several lives over the past few days, with over 10 people dying of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela alone.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded in West Rajasthan's Ganganagar at 48.3 degree Celsius while the lowest minimum was observed in West Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr at 22 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been sent to a six-day police custody, till June 6, in the obscene video tapes case on Friday.

The Karnataka Police arrested Revanna upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the earlier in the day. The Hassan MP is facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

nda-mp-hassan">READ MORE

Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Narendra Modi To Kangana Ranaut – Key Candidates In The Fray In Phase 7 On June 1

The seven-week long mammoth election exercise will draw to a close on June 1 as 57 seats in eight states and union territories including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are slated to vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 904 candidates will be in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi –  a Lok Sabha constituency he represented since 2014. 

READ MORE

Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza

The Palestinian group Hamas has announced that it is ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said on Thursday.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas said it has informed ceasefire talks mediators - Qatar, Egypt, and the United States - of its readiness to negotiate a complete agreement if Israel stops its the war.

READ MORE

Yemen: At Least 2 Killed, 10 Injured In US-British Airstrikes

The United States and United Kingdom have carried out airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Houthi military facilities in several locations across the country.

In a statement, the British defence ministry said the strikes were conducted in a joint operation with US forces to "degrade the Houthis' ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden".

READ MORE

T20 World Cup: India Coach Rahul Dravid Not Happy With 'Average' Facilities In New York - Report

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly expressed displeasure over the facilities at the Cantiague Park in New York where the Men In Blue held their first practice session on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

READ MORE

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Promo: Anil Kapoor Assures 'Khaas' Season As He Replaces Salman Khan As Host

'Bigg Boss' is one of the most watched shows on television. The makers also experimented with its OTT format in 2021 and it was a huge success. The first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the second season, respectively. Actor Anil Kapoor is the new host of season three of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. There were reports that this year Salman will not host 'BB OTT'. However, the makers today confirmed that Anil is the new host as they unveiled the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo.

READ MORE

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken
  2. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  3. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  4. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  5. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs