Outlook News Wrap, May 31: 50 People Die Due To Heatwave, Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody And More

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings you the top stories of the day. While India is going to witness the last and the the seventh phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the political climate in the country is at an all time high.
In other news, JD(s) MP Prajwal Revanna who has been accused of sexual harassment and a case involving obscene videos was sent to a 6-day police custody on Friday.
Outlook News Wrap, May 31
Heatwave Claims Over 50 Lives Across India In Last 24 Hours
Heatwave conditions across the nation have claimed several lives over the past few days, with over 10 people dying of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela alone.
The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded in West Rajasthan's Ganganagar at 48.3 degree Celsius while the lowest minimum was observed in West Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr at 22 degrees Celsius.
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been sent to a six-day police custody, till June 6, in the obscene video tapes case on Friday.
The Karnataka Police arrested Revanna upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the earlier in the day. The Hassan MP is facing charges of rape and sexual assault.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Narendra Modi To Kangana Ranaut – Key Candidates In The Fray In Phase 7 On June 1
The seven-week long mammoth election exercise will draw to a close on June 1 as 57 seats in eight states and union territories including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are slated to vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.
A total of 904 candidates will be in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting from Varanasi – a Lok Sabha constituency he represented since 2014.
Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
The Palestinian group Hamas has announced that it is ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said on Thursday.
In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas said it has informed ceasefire talks mediators - Qatar, Egypt, and the United States - of its readiness to negotiate a complete agreement if Israel stops its the war.
Yemen: At Least 2 Killed, 10 Injured In US-British Airstrikes
The United States and United Kingdom have carried out airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Houthi military facilities in several locations across the country.
In a statement, the British defence ministry said the strikes were conducted in a joint operation with US forces to "degrade the Houthis' ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden".
T20 World Cup: India Coach Rahul Dravid Not Happy With 'Average' Facilities In New York - Report
India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly expressed displeasure over the facilities at the Cantiague Park in New York where the Men In Blue held their first practice session on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Promo: Anil Kapoor Assures 'Khaas' Season As He Replaces Salman Khan As Host
'Bigg Boss' is one of the most watched shows on television. The makers also experimented with its OTT format in 2021 and it was a huge success. The first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the second season, respectively. Actor Anil Kapoor is the new host of season three of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. There were reports that this year Salman will not host 'BB OTT'. However, the makers today confirmed that Anil is the new host as they unveiled the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' promo.