T20 World Cup: India Coach Rahul Dravid Not Happy With 'Average' Facilities In New York - Report

The newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has no practice facility and teams have been alloted the Cantiague Park which as per the report is at a fair distance from the venue

X/@ImRo45
Indian team had its first practice session on Wednesay Photo: X/@ImRo45
info_icon

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly expressed displeasure over the facilities at the Cantiague Park in New York where the Men In Blue held their first practice session on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

According to a report in News18 published on Thursday, the publication has reliably learnt that coach Dravid was not pleased with the "average" facilities provided to the Indian team at Cantiague Park.

“Everything is makeshift – from pitches to other facilities. Safe to say everything is very average in nature. The team has raised their concerns,” reported News18 citing a source close to developments.

Usain Bolt was present at the official launch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
T20 World Cup 2024: New York Stadium That Will Host India-Pakistan Clash Ready For Use

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The report also stated that the food arrangements were also not up to the mark at the training facility.

ICC has reportedly denied that any such concern has been raised by any team.

"There has been no complaint or concern expressed regarding the practice facilities at Cantiague Park by any team”.

India play their only warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 1. The newly-constructed stadium has no practice facility and teams have been alloted the Cantiague Park which as per the report is at a fair distance from the venue.

Sachin Tendulkar Endorses Sunil Gavaskar, Says Would 'Hate' To See India Concede Two Points To Pakistan In World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar May Attend India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match In New York

BY PTI

After the warm-up game, India will play three more games at the New York Stadium including the June 9 blockbuster clash against Pakistan.

The Indian team will have to use the facilities at the Cantiague Park before it moves away from New York for its last group match against Canada in Florida.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had visited the New York stadium and said that the venue looked beautiful.

"It looks beautiful. It's quite an open ground. When we come here and play our first game, I just can't wait to feel the atmosphere in the stadium," he said.

"It's a decent capacity as well. Hopefully it's gonna be a good one."

