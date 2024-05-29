Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar May Attend India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match In New York

India will play against Pakistan in the 19th match of the series' group stage on Sunday, June 9th

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will have a very special person supporting them as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is expected to be present during their marquee T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9. (More Sports News)

According to a source close to ICC, 51-year-old Tendulkar, who is associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the global body, will be in attendance at the Nassau County ground in the outskirts of New York, which is expected to be full on that particular morning.

"Yes, if all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team," a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It is still not known if he would meet the players prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment."

Tendulkar, inarguably the greatest ever Indian cricketer to grace international cricket still tops the run-scoring charts in both Tests and ODI cricket. He has played six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011.

He has earlier also been a 'Brand Ambassador' of ICC during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

