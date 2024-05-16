Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: New York Stadium That Will Host India-Pakistan Clash Ready For Use

The 34000-seater newly-built venue will host eight World Cup games with India playing three of its group games at the stadium

X/@T20WorldCup
Usain Bolt was present at the official launch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York Photo: X/@T20WorldCup
info_icon

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, the venue for the India-Pakistan clash at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, was officially launched by the world's fastest man and the brand ambassador for the tournament Usain Bolt on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 34000-seater newly-built venue will host eight World Cup games with India playing three of its group games at the stadium.

The stadium will make its international debut on June 3 through the World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. However, before the World Cup, the stadium will host test events to test the infrastructure and other logistical facilities.

Usain Bolt is the brand ambassador of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - X | Usain Bolt
T20 World Cup: Usain Bolt Fulfils Cricket Dream As Brand Ambassador Of ICC's Upcoming Event

BY PTI

The venue will also reportedly host warm up matches in the lead-up to the World Cup including an India-Bangladesh game, which would become the first showdown between two international teams on the ground.

The stadium has been prepared on what was just a normal park land only five months ago. Located just 25 miles east of New York City, the stadium has drop-in pitches brought in from Florida

ICC Men's T20 World Cup. - X | T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2024: New York Welcomes Cricket - USA's First International Event

BY Associated Press

"We've turned what was park land and an informal cricket ground into what you'll agree looks like a world-class cricket stadium that you might find anywhere," Chris Tetley, ICC's head of events, said in a media interaction on Tuesday.

As per ESPNCricinfo Tetley said "community cricket events" would be staged in the last two weeks of May to get the knowledge about the operational demands and the management of the resources including testing the infrastructure.

"There will be proper cricket played there before the first match of the event," he said.

Apart from New York, Dallas and Texas will also be hosting four games each. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins June 1 featuring for the first time in history 20 teams. The Final will be held on 29 June in Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Can't Arrest If....': In Landmark Ruling, SC Curtails ED's Power To Arrest Under PMLA | Judgment Details
  2. JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Interim Bail In Kidnapping Case
  3. YSRCP Will Win More Seats Than It Won In 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy
  4. 2 Killed, 25 Injured In Boiler Blast In Haryana's Sonipat; Probe On
  5. Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Person Involved In 'Assault' On Maliwal: Ragini Nayak
Entertainment News
  1. Sanya Malhotra Exudes Elegance In Golden Lehenga, Ethnic Jewellery, & Winged Eyeliner
  2. Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know
  3. Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Jheel Mehta Goes On Her Knees And Proposes To Her Boyfriend
  4. ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Teaser Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal Start Pyaar Ka Second Round
  5. Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Roped In For Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Hyderabad
  2. Premier League Season Finale Preview: Man City Chase History; Jurgen Klopp Bids Farewell
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Names Germany's Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. ICC T20 Rankings: Wanindu Hasaranga Joins Shakib Al Hasan As World's Top All-Rounder
World News
  1. Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University
  2. Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades
  3. Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Crown As New Miss USA Amid Controversy, Miss Teen USA Role Still Vacant
  4. ‘Lone Wolf’ Who Attacked PM Robert Fico Didn’t Belong To Any political Party: Slovakia Interior Minister
  5. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup