Yemen: At Least 2 Killed, 10 Injured In US-British Airstrikes

The United States and United Kingdom have carried out airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Houthi military facilities in several locations across the country.
In a statement, the British defence ministry said the strikes were conducted in a joint operation with US forces to "degrade the Houthis' ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden".
The Houthis' Al Masirah satellite news reported that at least two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in one of the strikes, which hit a radio building in the port city of Hodeida. Images aired on the channel showed a bloodied man being carried down stairs and others receiving treatment at a hospital.
Why US And UK Attack Yemen
The airstrikes are the latest in a series of retaliatory strikes launched by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen since January. The strikes have been in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping, which have increased in recent months.
The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting US and British vessels, as well as all ships heading to Israeli ports, until Israel ends its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.
Who Are The Houthis
The Houthis are an armed group that control most parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and some of the western and northern areas close to Saudi Arabia.
The airstrikes come amid escalating tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the group since 2015.
The coalition has been accused of committing war crimes and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which has left millions in need of aid. Despite repeated attempts at peace talks, a resolution to the war has yet to be reached.
The Houthis have been backed by Iran, while the Saudi-led coalition has been supported by the US and UK.