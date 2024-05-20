Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More

On Monday, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took fans by surprise when they announced that they had welcomed their first child. The couple took to their Instagram to share this happy news with their fans. While they did not reveal the face of their child, they revealed that they had welcomed a son whom they had named Vedavid. The unique name has become the talk of the town with many wondering what the name means. Here’s what Vedavid means.