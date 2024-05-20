Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines f the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi due to a chopper crash. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections takes place in India across eight states.
In other news, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam announced the birth of her son Vedavid.
Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayers imam Ayatollah Al-e Hashem, East Azarbaijan governor general Malek Rahmati, Raisi's bodyguard and the pilot have all been killed in the chopper crash in northwestern Iran.
Mohammad Mokhber, the first vice President of Iran has been approved has the acting president. Mokhber will be serving as the interim president of Iran following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
A voter turnout of 56.68 per cent was recorded in phase 5 till 5 pm as per the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App, with the highest polling percentage in West Bengal (73 per cent) and the lowest in Maharashtra (48.66 per cent). Polling is being held in 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Chhattisgarh: 18 Killed, 4 Injured As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham
At least 18 people were killed while four were injured as mini goods vehicle ferrying them plunged into gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday.
Reports said fourteen women and a man were among the deceased killed in the accident. Four people are also said to be injured in the accident in Kabirdham district's Kawardha area, reported ANI.
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Blessed With Baby Boy Vedavid; Here's What This Unique Name Means
On Monday, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took fans by surprise when they announced that they had welcomed their first child. The couple took to their Instagram to share this happy news with their fans. While they did not reveal the face of their child, they revealed that they had welcomed a son whom they had named Vedavid. The unique name has become the talk of the town with many wondering what the name means. Here’s what Vedavid means.
Heat Wave Alert: Delhi Schools Closed With Immediate Effect
A severe heatwave has forced the Delhi government to shut down all schools until further notice. A prolonged heatwave is currently affecting various parts of the country, with several states declaring summer vacations for all government and private schools to safeguard the well-being of students and staff.
On Sunday, Najafgarh district in Delhi recorded a temperature of 47.8C, the highest in the country this season.
Week Ahead, May 20-26: IPL 2024 To Get Its Winner; French Open Qualifying Rounds Kick Off
The IPL drama enters its final stages with the playoffs beginning this week and the final scheduled for Sunday. French Open takes off in Paris with the qualifying rounds first. Football, badminton, Formula 1 all have important events lined up and in this piece we look at all this and much more that is coming up across sports arenas in the next week.