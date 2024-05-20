On Monday, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took fans by surprise when they announced that they had welcomed their first child. The couple took to their Instagram to share this happy news with their fans. While they did not reveal the face of their child, they revealed that they had welcomed a son whom they had named Vedavid. The unique name has become the talk of the town with many wondering what the name means. Here’s what Vedavid means.
The name Vedavid means someone who knows the Vedas. It is attributed to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ram. While not widely recognized, its components offer insight into its meaning: Veda denotes knowledge or sacred scripture in Hinduism, while Vid means one who possesses knowledge of something.
The name is pronounced as Vedvid, with the absence of an ‘aa’ sound after the first ‘d.’ Since the name is not common, it does not have an established origin.
The actor and filmmaker revealed that they welcomed their son on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on May 10. They shared an image of a woman holding a child on their Instagram. The image read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami and Aditya.”
The couple wrote a note of gratitude for the doctors who assisted them at the hospital. They also wrote how excited they were to embark on this new phase of their life together. Gautam and Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2021.