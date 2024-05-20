Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy On Akshay Tritiya, Name Him Vedavid

The couple wrote in a joint social media announcement, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.” They added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.” Check it out here: