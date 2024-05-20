Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy On Akshay Tritiya, Name Him Vedavid

Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in ‘Article 370’, and her director husband Aditya Dhar have become parents. The couple has now welcomed their son as Yami gave birth to a baby boy on Akshay Tritiya (May 10). In a recent Instagram post, Yami and Aditya announced the name of their son Vedavid.
The couple wrote in a joint social media announcement, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.” They added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.” Check it out here:
Several celebrities and their friends from the industry congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood. While Ranveer Singh wrote, “Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar ! 😍❤️🙏🏽🧿 God bless,” Ayushmann Khurana commented, “Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️” Mrunal Thakur, Rashii Khanna, Neha Dhupia among others too wished the actor.
Well, Yami had been very active during her pregnancy, and had shot for ‘Article 370’ in her first trimester. She revealed her pregnancy news during the trailer launch of her movie 'Article 370' earlier this year.
Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021 in her home state Himachal Pradesh. Yami had earlier starred in Aditya's directorial venture 'Uri The Surgical Strike.'