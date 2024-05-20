Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy On Akshay Tritiya, Name Him Vedavid

Actress Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son.

Instagram
Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in ‘Article 370’, and her director husband Aditya Dhar have become parents. The couple has now welcomed their son as Yami gave birth to a baby boy on Akshay Tritiya (May 10). In a recent Instagram post, Yami and Aditya announced the name of their son Vedavid.

The couple wrote in a joint social media announcement, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.” They added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.” Check it out here:

Several celebrities and their friends from the industry congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood. While Ranveer Singh wrote, “Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar ! 😍❤️🙏🏽🧿 God bless,” Ayushmann Khurana commented, “Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️” Mrunal Thakur, Rashii Khanna, Neha Dhupia among others too wished the actor.

Well, Yami had been very active during her pregnancy, and had shot for ‘Article 370’ in her first trimester. She revealed her pregnancy news during the trailer launch of her movie 'Article 370' earlier this year.

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021 in her home state Himachal Pradesh. Yami had earlier starred in Aditya's directorial venture 'Uri The Surgical Strike.'

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Civic Survey Finds 499 Dilapidated Buildings In Raigad; Notices Issued To Residents
  2. Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral
  3. RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result
  4. Rave Party: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Conducts Raid, Seizes Drugs
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Omar Abdullah on Kashmir, Baramulla Politics, and Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Calls Salman Khan His Only Friend In The Industry: Even If ‘Inshallah’ Didn't Happen, He Stands By Me
  2. R. Madhavan: 'You'd Be Blamed For The Complaints You Have If You Don't Vote'
  3. 'Uncontrollably Fond' Co-Stars Kim Woo-bin And Bae Suzy To Reunite For A Netflix Series 'All The Love You Wish For'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Govinda, Salim Khan Turn Up To Cast Their Votes
  5. Rani Chatterjee Packs 'High Energy, Positivity' Into Her Monday; Drops Workout Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title
  4. Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics
  5. EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  3. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  4. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
  5. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Oppn's Success Important In Democracy, Says Modi; Ajinkya Rahane Casts Vote
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray