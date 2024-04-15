Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam Greets Her Fans On Himachal Day; Drops Postcard

Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her latest release 'Article 370', extended greetings to fans on the occasion of Himachal Day on Monday.

Instagram
Yami Gautam Photo: Instagram
Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year, marking the day when the region was established as a province of India.

Hailing from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Yami also owns a farm in the Kohar Khas village, Kangra, where she practices organic farming. She frequently shares glimpses of the farm produce, such as lemons, plums, etc., on Instagram.

Yami%27s%20Story
Yami's Story Photo: Instagram
Yami took to Instagram Stories to share a postcard featuring a captivating view of the snow-covered landscape of the state, accompanied by the caption: "Happy Himachal Day".

Meanwhile, in the political action thriller 'Article 370', Yami plays the spirited intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the abrogation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers the audience a gripping narrative with political intrigue, national security threats, and pulse-pounding action sequences woven in.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' has a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

